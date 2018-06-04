BBC Sport - Lauren Price: Commonwealth champion wants her first European gold
Welsh boxer Lauren Price believes she can follow up her Commonwealth title with European Championships victory.
Price, 23, became Wales' first female Commonwealth boxing champion in April.
She's one of six British boxers selected for the Women's European Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria from 5-13 June.
