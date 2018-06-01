Tyson Fury says he must beat Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to be 'legend'

  • From the section Boxing

Media playback is not supported on this device

I will expose Joshua and Wilder - Fury
Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi
Venue: Manchester Arena Date: Saturday, 9 June Time: 22:30 BST (approx)
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will need to beat Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to be considered a legend.

Briton Joshua, 28, is the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO champion, while 32-year-old American Wilder holds the WBC crown.

"I have to beat both of them in order for my career to be defined, and to be looked back at as a legendary champion," Fury told BBC Sport.

He faces Albania's Sefer Seferi in his comeback fight on 9 June in Manchester.

Fury, 29, has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

The Manchester-born fighter, who is unbeaten in 25 fights, said he will "expose" Wilder and Joshua "not as useless or they can't fight, but just lesser people than me in a boxing ring".

"Whatever they bring, I can adapt," he added. "I don't think they'll land on me."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired