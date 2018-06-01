Tyson Fury says he must beat Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to be 'legend'

Media playback is not supported on this device I will expose Joshua and Wilder - Fury

Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi Venue: Manchester Arena Date: Saturday, 9 June Time: 22:30 BST (approx) Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will need to beat Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to be considered a legend.

Briton Joshua, 28, is the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO champion, while 32-year-old American Wilder holds the WBC crown.

"I have to beat both of them in order for my career to be defined, and to be looked back at as a legendary champion," Fury told BBC Sport.

He faces Albania's Sefer Seferi in his comeback fight on 9 June in Manchester.

Fury, 29, has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

The Manchester-born fighter, who is unbeaten in 25 fights, said he will "expose" Wilder and Joshua "not as useless or they can't fight, but just lesser people than me in a boxing ring".

"Whatever they bring, I can adapt," he added. "I don't think they'll land on me."