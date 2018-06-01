BBC Sport - Tyson Fury: I will expose Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder

I will expose Joshua and Wilder - Fury

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will "expose" Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in the ring and that he has to beat both fighters to be defined as a "legendary champion".

I will expose Joshua and Wilder - Fury

  From the section Boxing
