Lisa Whiteside withdraws from Women's European Boxing Championships

Whiteside (left) claimed gold at the Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games flyweight champion Lisa Whiteside has withdrawn from the Women's European Boxing Championships for "personal reasons".

Whiteside, 32, was part of a Great Britain team which included Sandy Ryan and Wales' Lauren Price - who both won gold at Gold Coast 2018.

But a statement released by GB Boxing said Whiteside "will not be travelling" and "will not be replaced".

The championships take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from 5-12 June.

Ryan, Whiteside and Price all won bronze medals at the last European Championships in 2016.

GB Boxing's performance director Rob McCracken hoped the trio would build on their success at the Commonwealth Games during the European Championships, an event he says is "always a tough assignment".

McCracken added: "It will give us a good idea of where the women's squad is at as we look forward to the World Championships later in the year and then the Olympic qualification process which will get under way in 2019."

Whiteside's withdrawal leaves a six-strong team which also includes Commonwealth Games lightweight silver medallist Paige Murney.

Karriss Artingstall and Demie Jade Resztan complete the team sent by GB Boxing.