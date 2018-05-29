Vasyl Lomachenko: Three-weight world champion to have shoulder surgery

Lomachenko (right) could return to the ring on 8 December

WBA world lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko will have surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday and is expected to be out of the ring until December.

Lomachenko, 30, beat Jorge Linares on 12 May to become the fastest three-weight world champion in history in just his 12th professional fight.

The Ukraine fighter tore the labrum in his right shoulder during the bout.

"I was aware something was not right straight away," he said. "I'll be back in the ring this year."

Lomachenko, who has held world titles at featherweight and super-featherweight, shared a picture of him having his injury assessed on social media.

His promoter Bob Arum attended the session and has reportedly said his fighter could return to the ring on 8 December.

But the specialist set to operate on the two-time Olympic champion believes there is evidence Lomachenko dislocated his shoulder during his Linares win and feels a return in 2018 is realistic.