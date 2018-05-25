Jamie McDonnell v Naoya Inoue: British fighter loses title after first-round stoppage

Jamie McDonnell's 10-year unbeaten run came to a swift end in Tokyo on Friday

Britain's Jamie McDonnell lost his WBA world bantamweight title after a devastating first-round stoppage defeat by Naoya Inoue in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old got to his feet after a second-minute knock down from a left hook but unbeaten Inoue pounced soon after to finish the contest.

McDonnell wept after the referee waved the fight off following a flurry of punches from his 25-year-old opponent.

It is the Englishman's first defeat in 10 years.

He had been backed onto the ropes and was unable to respond to the speed and power of a rival nicknamed 'The Monster'.

Doncaster fighter McDonnell - at 5ft 10ins - had a five-inch height advantage over the challenger but his size meant making the 8st 6lb weight limit was difficult.

Inoue has earned a reputation as a devastating puncher after knocking out 13 of his 16 opponents, and proved that the hype around him is justified.

He claimed a world title at light-flyweight in his sixth professional bout and moved up to super-flyweight two fights later to pick up another which he has since defended six times.

The home fighter was priced as 1-6 with bookmakers and, although McDonnell said beforehand he was in "physical and mental shape like never before", he barely landed a punch.