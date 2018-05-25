Kal Yafai: British boxer vows to impress America by beating David Carmona

Yafai celebrates defeating Sho Ishida to defend his WBA Super-Flyweight Championship in Cardiff last October

WBA world super-flyweight champion Kal Yafai has vowed to impress America when he makes his debut in the country on Saturday.

The Birmingham boxer fights Mexican David Carmona in California in a bout that will likely position him for a title unification contest.

IBF champion Jerwin Ancajas, rumoured to be Yafai's next opponent, fights later on the same card.

"It'll be good to watch him in the flesh after I do a job," said Yafai.

"I have to look good on this showcase, but I know that the Ancajas fight is something that can happen down the line in the States or in England."

Yafai's 115lbs division has become one of the sport's most talent-laden.

In addition to Filipino Ancajas and Yafai, Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai holds the WBC title having ended the 48-fight winning streak of Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez and kept the title in a rematch.

The potential unification bouts on offer across the division mean Yafai's and Ancajas' position on the same card at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno will draw attention.

'My skill-set will be too much for him'

David Carmona (left) lost both of his two bouts in 2017

Yafai - who has 23 wins from 23 fights - believes it is the "right moment" to announce himself in the US, where his promoter Eddie Hearn has just signed a lucrative deal allowing him to showcase his fighters on 16 shows a year.

But Carmona - who has lost five of his 31 contests - has vowed to "attack" and "pressure" the Briton in order to "push for the knockout".

"I can't wait to make my US debut, it's something I've always wanted to do since I laced them up," added Yafai.

"I want to go out there and impress, show the US fans and TV what I can really do.

"I've looked at Carmona and his toughness stands out, he's gone 12 rounds with Naoya Inoue, and went close with Carlos Cuadras.

"He does everything well but I think that my skillset, my speed, my sharpness will be too much for him.

"I know that if I box to my potential I will look good against him as he will come and give me a test, he'll take his licks and just keep coming, but I will put on a great display against him and one that will really put my name up there."

Yafai is expected in the ring around 02:30 BST on Sunday morning, with Ancajas making his own ring walk around an hour later.