McComb turns professional with MTK

Sean McComb was was knocked out in the last 16 by England's Luke McCormick at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast

Sean McComb, Northern Ireland's boxing team captain at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has signed a professional deal with MTK Global.

McComb joins Northern Ireland boxers Carl Frampton, Paddy Barnes and Jamie Conlan on MTK's roster.

The Belfast boxer, 25, lost in the last 16 of the light-welterweight division to Luke McCormick at the Gold Coast.

A European Championship medallist in 2015, McComb is aiming for a title bout in 2019.

"I've had a good amateur career and I believe I've underachieved," said McComb.

"I think the professional game will suit me. I want to be fighting for titles in 2019 and I don't want a long, dragged-out career.

"I believe MTK Global are the team to make it happen. I'm capable of competing with anyone in Britain immediately."