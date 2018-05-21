BBC Sport - Taylor confident against experienced Postol

Taylor confident against experienced Postol

Josh Taylor says he is not fazed by the prospect of facing Viktor Postol as he prepares for their bout in Glasgow.

Taylor, undefeated in 12 fights, takes on former world champion Postol at the SSE Hydro on 23 June.

"He's got a heck of a lot more experience than me," said 27-year-old Taylor.

"But I feel totally confident in winning this fight. I think because it's such a high quality opponent, I'm going to be performing at my best."

