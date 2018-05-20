Tyson Fury will fight Sefer Seferi when he makes his boxing comeback on 9 June

Breaking news

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will fight Albania's Sefer Seferi when he makes his comeback in Manchester on 9 June.

Fury, 29, has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Seferi, 39, has fought at cruiserweight for most of his professional career but will face Fury at heavyweight.

He has only lost once in 24 bouts and has fought four times since Fury's last bout against Klitschko.

More to follow.

