Nicola Adams stops Soledad del Valle Frias in round one at Elland Road

Nicola Adams' stoppage arrived over 46 seconds after round one was due to end

Nicola Adams produced an eye-catching display to stop Soledad del Valle Frias for just the second time in her career in controversial circumstances.

Adams put the Argentine fighter down after two minutes and 46 seconds of round one, which was supposed to last just two minutes at Elland Road.

Her pressure was impressive and three shots - ending with a left to the body - sealed the win in her home city.

"I'm really happy to put on a big performance tonight," said Adams, 35.

"We have been working on the power shots, the body shots and that's what I stopped her with. We are going on from strength to strength."

Adams was due to contest 10 rounds for the first time in her professional career on the undercard of Lee Selby's IBF world featherweight title defence against Leeds fighter Josh Warrington.

She has asked to contest three-minute rounds as a professional and did so in her second professional bout but her meeting with Valle Frias was sanctioned at two minutes per session.

The ring announcer stated her win came after one minute and 59 seconds - 47 seconds less than the bout lasted.

Valle Frias' team could call for the bout to be deemed a no-contest given the length of the opening round.

Valle Frias - who has now lost 12 times in a 29-fight career - has fought for world titles on three occasions but her resistance was weakening under accurate attacks and the extra time in the opening session only added to her vulnerability.

Adams is now hopeful she can contest a world title in 2018

Adams, who now has four pro career victories, said it would be "unbelievable" to now contest a world title at Elland Road and this win gives her momentum after a tricky spell in her professional career.

The 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion has been caring for her mother - who is battling cancer - and has also recently split with her partner.

Her coach Virgil Hunter has also suffered ill health, prompting Adams to join forces with Nonito Donaire.

Adams' promoter Frank Warren summed her display up as "great" and expects a first shot at a world title to arrive quickly.

"She has two gold medals and I think she will be fighting for a world title very soon, she's ready to go," said Warren.

"She had a tough year last year, now it's onwards and upwards and I am going to make absolutely sure she gets that world title fight."

Elsewhere on the undercard Darren Tetley claimed the WBO European welterweight title when Mason Cartwright was stopped by the ringside doctor in round nine with the fighter sporting a deep cut to his mouth.

Light-welterweight Ohara Davies secured a points win over Ahmed Ibrahim in what was his first fight since switching to fight in Warren's stable.