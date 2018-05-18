BBC Sport - Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer turns thoughts to next opponent
Watch: Frampton on his next opponent
- From the section Boxing
Carl Frampton's discusses his next opponent ahead of Josh Warrington and Lee Selby's bout at Elland Road on Saturday night.
The featherweight's next fight is scheduled to take place at Belfast's Windsor Park in August.
It has been suggested that the winner of the Warrington Selby contest could be the Belfast boxer's opponent. Frampton will be ringside in Leeds.
