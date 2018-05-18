BBC Sport - Lee Selby v Josh Warrington: Wales' IBF champion and challenger make weight

Selby and Warrington strut stuff at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing

Wales' world champion Lee Selby and hometown hero Josh Warrington weighed-in for Saturday's IBF featherweight title fight.

Both fighters made the 126lb limit, with Selby recording 125.75lb (8st 13lb 12oz) on the scales and Warrington 124.9lb (8st 12lbs 14oz).

The pair will step into the ring at Elland Road, Leeds United’s football ground, in front of an estimated crowd of 25,000.

The weigh-in at the Leeds Civic Centre ended on a sour note for Selby’s camp when some fans tried to gain access to the van they were travelling in. No one was hurt.

Selby’s fifth world title defence is scheduled to begin at 22:00 BST and the fight will be broadcastlive on BBC Radio Five Live, the BBC Sport website and app, with additional live text coverage online.

