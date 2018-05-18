World Series of Boxing: British team lose to Kazakhstan in first leg of final

Cheavon Clarke won bronze for England at the recent Commonwealth Games

British Lionhearts will have to overturn a first-leg defeat to Kazakhstan's Astana Arlans if they are to reach the World Series of Boxing final.

Cheavon Clarke made his WSB debut to score a key win at 91kg and reduce the deficit to 3-2 in the final bout of the first leg in Sheffield.

Galal Yafai's superb display at 49kg gave the Lionhearts a 1-0 lead on the night, but defeats for Niall Farrell (56kg), Dalton Smith (64kg) and Jordan Reynolds (75kg) followed.

The second leg is in Kazakhstan on 26 May.

Overturning the deficits appears a tough task for the Lionhearts as the Kazakh team boast three World Series of Boxing tournament wins, making them the most successful in the event.

France Fighting Roosters take on Cuba Domadores in the other semi-final, with the first leg in Paris on Friday.