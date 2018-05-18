BBC Sport - John Motson: When Motty commentated with Muhammad Ali
When Motson commentated with Ali
- From the section Boxing
Commentator John Motson remembers the time in 1974 when he briefly commentated on a Joe Bugner fight with Muhammad Ali - before the boxer took off his shirt and went into the ring.
Watch Motty - The Man Behind The Sheepskin on Saturday from 21:00 BST on BBC Two.
Available to UK users only.
