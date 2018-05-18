BBC Sport - John Motson: When Motty commentated with Muhammad Ali

When Motson commentated with Ali

  • From the section Boxing

Commentator John Motson remembers the time in 1974 when he briefly commentated on a Joe Bugner fight with Muhammad Ali - before the boxer took off his shirt and went into the ring.

Watch Motty - The Man Behind The Sheepskin on Saturday from 21:00 BST on BBC Two.

Available to UK users only.

