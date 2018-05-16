BBC Sport - IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby and Josh Warrington go head to head
Selby v Warrington: Head to head
- From the section Boxing
IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby and his challenger Josh Warrington go head-to-head before Saturday's fight at Elland Road, Leeds.
Warrington thinks he has the edge, while Selby is already looking past the Yorkshireman to a possible showdown with Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired