BBC Sport - IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby and Josh Warrington go head to head

Selby v Warrington: Head to head

  • From the section Boxing

IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby and his challenger Josh Warrington go head-to-head before Saturday's fight at Elland Road, Leeds.

Warrington thinks he has the edge, while Selby is already looking past the Yorkshireman to a possible showdown with Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton.

Top videos

Video

Selby v Warrington: Head to head

  • From the section Boxing
Video

World Cup countdown: Rob Green's howler - 2010

Video

Kane would be my England captain - Lampard

Video

Selby: The world according to a world champion

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Winning the league was special - Kirby

Video

BBC Sport 'announces' superstar World Cup signings

Video

Who will be England's World Cup wildcards?

Video

England fans warned about trouble in Russia

Video

Man City parade Premier League trophy

Video

Delph 'quietly confident' of World Cup spot

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired