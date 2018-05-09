World Boxing Super Series: WBA world champion Ryan Burnett signs up

Burnett defended his title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's bout with Joseph Parker at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in March

Undefeated WBA world champion Ryan Burnett is to compete in the World Boxing Super Series tournament.

The Belfast bantamweight won his title last year and defended it against Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo in March.

WBO champion Zolani Tete and IBF belt holder Emmanuel Rodriguez will participate in the same weight category.

The tournament will consist of eight fighters, with the quarter-final draw to be held in July.

Burnett, 25, has also held the IBF title which he vacated in order to fight Parejo on the Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker undercard.

He has won all of his 19 professional bouts.

The bantamweight tournament is set to be one of three weight classes to feature in the second season of the Super Series.

Super-middleweight George Groves will face fellow Briton Callum Smith in the final of the Super Series, having defeated Chris Eubank Jr in the semi-final.

The quarter-finals of the second season are scheduled to take place in September and all title holders will put their belts on the line.

South African Tete most recently secured a dominant points victory on the undercard of Carl Frampton's bout with Nonito Donare in Belfast.