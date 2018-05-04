BBC Sport - Haye v Bellew II: David Haye tried to kiss me, says Tony Bellew
Haye tried to kiss me - Bellew
- From the section Boxing
Tony Bellew and David Haye's latest news conference ended in a physical confrontation, with Bellew accusing Haye of trying to kiss him.
The pair - who fight on Saturday - engaged in repeated arguments at Thursday's news conference, which ended with Bellew pushing Haye.
READ MORE: Haye vows to put 'soul' on line to avenge 2017 defeat
