Katie Taylor beats Victoria Noelia Bustos to unify lightweight titles
- From the section Boxing
Ireland's Katie Taylor unified the WBA and IBF lightweight world titles with a unanimous points win over Victoria Noelia Bustos in Brooklyn, New York.
The 31-year-old took the judges' cards 99-91 98-92 and 99-91 on Saturday night to extend her unbeaten professional record to nine fights.
She successfully defended her WBA title in December against Jessica McCaskill.
"I'm thrilled to unify the titles. It's a dream come true," Taylor told Sky Sports after beating Argentine Bustos.
"It was a great fight and she was a brave opponent."