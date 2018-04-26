BBC Sport - David Haye: I'll prove I'm the best heavyweight

I'll prove I'm the best heavyweight - Haye

  • From the section Boxing

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye says he can prove that he is "the best in the world" ahead of his fight against Tony Bellew in London on 5 May - and improve on his performance from when he lost to Bellew in March 2017.

READ MORE: I'll stop Haye in eight rounds - Bellew

Top videos

Video

I'll prove I'm the best heavyweight - Haye

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Allen's cheeky fluke treble wins frame

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch dramatic finish as McGill seals 'unbelievable' comeback

  • From the section Snooker
Video

LeBron James' stunning buzzer-beater clinches Cavs win

Video

Morgan unfazed by London Stadium omission

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Where is Jack Rodwell? Coleman 'doesn't know'

Video

Eddie Howe and his love of electric 80s piano

Video

Shaquem Griffin - the NFL prospect with one hand

Video

World Cup countdown: Beckham's Colombia free-kick - 1998

Video

Wilder's criticism spurred me on - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Hodgson would be disappointed if England stopped playing at Wembley

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired