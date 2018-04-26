BBC Sport - David Haye: I'll prove I'm the best heavyweight
Former world heavyweight champion David Haye says he can prove that he is "the best in the world" ahead of his fight against Tony Bellew in London on 5 May - and improve on his performance from when he lost to Bellew in March 2017.
