Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder criticism has motivated me to return to boxing

Tyson Fury and promoter Frank Warren are hoping to enjoy success together

Tyson Fury says being written off by Deontay Wilder gave him the motivation to make a return he hopes will see him "set the heavyweight division on fire".

Fury fights on 9 June in his first bout since claiming the WBA, IBF and WBO titles from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

The 29-year-old Briton has since had depression and accepted a two-year backdated doping ban in December.

Fury said he does not "fear" compatriot and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua or WBC title-holder Wilder.

"I believe I can tie one hand behind my back and beat them", said Fury.

"Deontay Wilder spurred me on as he said I couldn't do it. I was walking my dog at the time and I thought 'I'm a fat pig and I need to turn this around, come back and knock him out'.

"When I'm ready for these guys in a couple of fights, we will take on anybody."

Fury was suspended in 2016 by the British Boxing Board of Control after he gave up his world heavyweight titles to focus on his mental health problems. His licence was reinstated earlier this year.

He appeared closer to his 18st fighting weight than the 27st he says he peaked at during time out of the ring.

Fury believes he is in shape to fight as soon as this weekend, insisting he would be good enough to beat Joshua, stating: "I'd jab his head in."

The uphill weight cut

Albania-born fighter Sefer Seferi has told a Swiss publication he will be Fury's comeback opponent.

The 39-year-old has 23 wins from 24 fights but only one of his bouts - the loss - has been at heavyweight.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren said he expects to name the opponent in the next two weeks. But both he and Fury stressed there is no need to take on a big name and that shaking off ring rust is the objective after a lay-off which will be two years and seven months come fight night.

Fury and American Wilder have never been short of a word or two

"I'm over the moon to be back involved in boxing," Fury told BBC Sport. "There were times where I didn't want to box, around two years.

"I almost didn't make it to the training camp. We almost turned around on our way to Marbella.

"It was very challenging. When you are standing at 27st and your fighting weight is 18, it's a lot of weight to lose. It's an uphill battle but you have to start somewhere. Now I feel fully focused, very fit, strong and fast."

Ten pints and recapturing the fire

Fury's appearance in front of the media came on the same day American Wilder's camp offered Joshua $50m (£35.9m) to set up a unification bout.

Warren said the potential bout was good for boxing but that neither man would be a true world champion until they beat Fury, who held the WBA, IBF and WBO titles after beating Klitschko and never lost them in the ring.

Fury added: "I want to set the division on fire this time. Before I wanted to prove I was the best on the planet. I did that by beating Klitschko and that was the end of it for me until the fire came back.

"It's back now. I wondered where it was. I'd go to the pub, have 10 pints and think, yes, it's back, and I'd want to fight that night.

"I could fight on Saturday night. But we are in no rush so the big fights will be when it makes sense for me.

"Everything is in order, I'm in control of my destiny. I hold that destiny in these two hands. I'd like to see the man who is going to take it off me."

Fury's biggest career win was against Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in 2015

'I don't need money'

After beating Klitschko in 2015, Fury admitted to using cocaine during his battle with depression and later accepted an anti-doping charge, claiming the failed tests were a result of eating uncastrated wild boar.

At Thursday's news conference, he was again the colourful character who so often took centre stage in hyping the Klitschko bout. He told BBC Sport he does not have "safety measures" to guard against depression and feels being active in the sport will be all he needs.

"I just need to be sensible," Fury added. "When I'm inactive my mind wanders and I want to be an astronaut or a swimmer, I want to be everything at once.

"When I'm focused on boxing I'm all right. Frank Warren will keep me nice and fit, active and when I'm four or five fights in, I won't have time to go nuts, will I?

"I've learned I don't need money. I've had it. Let me tell you, when Christmas is every day it doesn't make you happy. Being active does. I want to inspire people.

"I'm in a very, very good place. They say a happy fighter is a dangerous one and I am very happy at the moment. I think the two-and-a-half years out of the ring helped me. I've been boxing since I was a child and I needed that time off."