Carl Frampton's promoter Frank Warren says he can make the Belfast boxer's long-held dream of fighting at Windsor Park become a reality in the summer if he overcomes Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

Frampton faces the Filipino former four-weight world champion in Saturday's WBO interim featherweight title bout, a contest Warren says the Northern Irishman "cannot afford to lose".

Listen to the Frampton-Donaire fight on BBC Radio 5 live from 22:30 BST on Saturday evening.

'I'm in the shape of my life' - Frampton ready for Donaire contest

