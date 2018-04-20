BBC Sport - Carl Frampton: Frank Warren can make Windsor Park fight happen for Belfast boxer
I can make Windsor Park fight happen for Frampton - Warren
- From the section Boxing
Carl Frampton's promoter Frank Warren says he can make the Belfast boxer's long-held dream of fighting at Windsor Park become a reality in the summer if he overcomes Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.
Frampton faces the Filipino former four-weight world champion in Saturday's WBO interim featherweight title bout, a contest Warren says the Northern Irishman "cannot afford to lose".
Listen to the Frampton-Donaire fight on BBC Radio 5 live from 22:30 BST on Saturday evening.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired