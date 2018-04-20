Carl Frampton is ready to deliver "the best performance of my career" in Saturday's WBO interim featherweight title bout against former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire.

"There is zero doubt in my mind about this fight," the former IBF super-bantamweight and WBA featherweight champion told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Listen to the Frampton-Donaire fight on BBC Radio 5 live from 22:30 BST on Saturday evening.