Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco: Khan weighs in at 10st 10lb for return in Liverpool

Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Date: Saturday, 21 April Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan has weighed in at 10st 10lb before his fight against Phil Lo Greco on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has not fought since his knockout defeat by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas in May 2016.

It is the first time Khan has fought in the United Kingdom since beating Julio Diaz at the Sheffield Arena in 2013.

Canadian Lo Greco, 33, weighed in at 10st 9lb 5oz before the fight at a sold-out Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Khan has won 31 and lost four of his 35 professional bouts, while Lo Greco has 28 wins and three defeats from 31 fights.

After appearing on ITV show "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here", Khan ended a long-running feud with promoter Eddie Hearn before signing a three-fight deal with Hearn's Matchroom Boxing company.

In a highly charged pre-fight promotional event in January, Khan threw water over Lo Greco after reacting to comments he made about his personal life.