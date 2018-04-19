BBC Sport - Carl Frampton bullish for Belfast showdown with Nonito Donaire

Frampton bullish for Donaire showdown

  • From the section Boxing

Carl Frampton is confident of beating Nonito Donaire "by any means necessary" in Saturday's WBO interim featherweight title bout in Belfast.

Frampton, 31, faces former four-weight world champion Donaire at the SSE Arena in his home city.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton lost his WBA world title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas last year.

Top videos

Video

Frampton bullish for Donaire showdown

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Please don't pick me' - Carrick 'depressed' on England duty

Video

The strangest substitution ever?

Video

Wenger 'not worried' about future

Video

Are we set for hottest London Marathon on record?

Video

I've converted a few Frampton fans - Donaire

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Conte's wife interrupts Chelsea news conference

Video

Would winning the FA Cup change our lives? No - Pochettino

Video

The firefighters running the marathon for Grenfell

Video

'Comfortable' win pleases Mourinho

Video

Moments of quality key to Man Utd win - Howe

Video

A memorable night in Accrington - how Stanley sealed promotion

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired