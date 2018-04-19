BBC Sport - Carl Frampton bullish for Belfast showdown with Nonito Donaire
Frampton bullish for Donaire showdown
- From the section Boxing
Carl Frampton is confident of beating Nonito Donaire "by any means necessary" in Saturday's WBO interim featherweight title bout in Belfast.
Frampton, 31, faces former four-weight world champion Donaire at the SSE Arena in his home city.
Former two-weight world champion Frampton lost his WBA world title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas last year.
