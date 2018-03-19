Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Fight schedule & undercard

Follow build-up and live text coverage of Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker on the BBC Sport website and mobile app

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 31 March Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and mobile app

Britain's Anthony Joshua will face Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification fight on Saturday, 31 March in Cardiff.

The Principality Stadium hosted Joshua's last bout in October when he successfully defended his titles against Carlos Takam with a controversial 10th-round stoppage.

It is the first time two reigning heavyweight world champions have met in Britain as Parker is the WBO champion.

The New Zealander is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, with 18 of those wins coming by a knockout.

Fight schedule

All fights 12 x three-minute rounds unless specified. Order of fights and timings subject to late changes.

Main event

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker (WBA 'super' and IBF & WBO world heavyweight titles)

Undercard

Ryan Burnett v Yonfrez Parejo (WBA world bantamweight)

Alexander Povetkin v David Price (heavyweight)

Josh Kelly v Carlos Molina (welterweight - 10x3 mins)

Anthony Crolla v Edson Ramirez (lightweight - 10x3 mins)

Joe Cordina v Andy Townend (lightweight - 10x3 mins)

Morgan Jones v Mose Auimatagi Jnr (super middleweight - 6x3 mins)