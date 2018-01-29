Amir Khan to fight Phil lo Greco in Liverpool - first bout since 2016

Media playback is not supported on this device Amir Khan - It's time to shine again

Britain's Amir Khan will fight Canadian Phil lo Greco at the Liverpool Echo Arena on 21 April in his first bout for almost two years.

Khan, 31, was beaten by Saul Alvarez in a WBC middleweight title bout in May 2016, his most recent fight.

"He will be coming with everything to win this fight and I'm not going to give him an inch," said former light-welterweight world champion Khan.

"He's an aggressive fighter who is always looking to come forward."

Khan has won 31 and lost four of his 35 professional bouts, while Lo Greco, 33, has 28 wins and three defeats from 31 fights.

"Being my first fight in the UK, I'm excited about the crowd," said Lo Greco.

"I can't wait to feel that energy. As much as UK fans love their fighters, they love great fights and I promise just that. This night will go down as one of the best fights ever in the UK.

"I've got a full training camp this time around - there will be no room for error. Amir Khan will be knocked out."

During his time away from the ring, Khan appeared on ITV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.