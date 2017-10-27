Anthony Joshua: Promoter Eddie Hearn hints at more fights in Cardiff

Media playback is not supported on this device Eddie Hearn on why Cardiff will stage more big fights

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 28 October Time: 22:00 BST approx Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app from 20:00 BST

Anthony Joshua is likely to return to Cardiff's Principality Stadium for more title defences in future, says his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The 28-year-old IBF and WBA heavyweight champion faces Carlos Takam under the roof in Cardiff on 28 October.

Hearn says the roof makes the 74,500-capacity stadium a natural choice for title fights in wetter months.

"In the winter, our only option is the Principality Stadium and hopefully we are here to stay," said Hearn.

Joshua unified the WBA and IBF crowns with a knockout win over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April.

Hearn said Cardiff was considered for that fight because of worries over the weather.

"The roof is important. We looked at this stadium for the Klitschko fight, even in April Wembley was risky (in terms of the weather) but we got away with it," he added.

"Normally when we do a stadium show I would be looking at my phone every two minutes for updates on the weather.

"It is so nice we don't have to worry about that and can gather so many people to watch Anthony Joshua.

"He's not accessible in an arena that holds 17 or 18000 people. So this could be the first of many (fights) at the Principality Stadium.

"The response we've had is great for the city - you can't get a hotel room for love nor money.

"To have an option here of a winter stadium, effectively, is very important in the career of Anthony Joshua. In 2018 I want him to box abroad at some stage.

"But, of course, it is very difficult for us to box at the O2 or MEN Arena. So the only other options really are Wembley, or a big football stadium."

Saturday's bout is the latest in a long line of major fights in Cardiff, including fighters Jim Driscoll, Ike Williams, Howard Winstone, Lennox Lewis and Joe Calzaghe.