Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam: All the results from Cardiff
- From the section Boxing
All fights 12x3min rounds unless specified
Main event
- Anthony Joshua beat Carlos Takam by 10th-round stoppage to retain IBF and WBA heavyweight titles
Undercard
- Lawrence Okolie beat Adam Williams by third-round knockout (6x3min rounds cruiserweight)
- Joshua Buatsi beat Saidou Sall by points decision (6x3min rounds light-heavyweight)
- Frank Buglioni beat Craig Richards by unanimous points decision to retain British light-heavyweight title
- Kal Yafai beats Sho Ishida by unanimous points decision to retain WBA world super-flyweight title
- Katie Taylor beat Anahi Sanchez by unanimous points decision to win WBA lightweight title
- Dillian Whyte beat Robert Helenius by unanimous points decision to win WBC silver heavyweight title
- Joe Cordina beat Lesther Cantillano by points decision (4x3min super-featherweight)