Dominant Michael Conlan stops Alfredo Chanez in third round

Conlan achieved the first knockdown of his pro career in the first round against Chanez

Former world amateur champion Michael Conlan easily made it two wins out of two in his professional career by stopping Alfredo Chanez in Chicago.

The 25-year-old super-bantamweight from Belfast clinched victory in the third round of the scheduled six.

Conlan, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics, is expected to be on the undercard for the 2 July Brisbane bout between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn.

He was well on top throughout Friday night's fight at the UIC Pavilion.

Mexican Chanez was knocked down in the first round and Conlan sealed victory with another flurry of punches in the third.

Chanez did get up to beat the count, but the referee called a halt.

Afterwards Conlan said he was not happy with is performance and that he wanted to face an opponent who could test him.

In his first pro fight in March, Conlan stopped Tim Ibarra inside three rounds at Madison Square Garden.

He has said it would be special to be part of the undercard when Pacquiao defends his WBO welterweight title in Australia.

Conlan hopes to fight in Belfast in December as he continues his progress through the professional ranks.