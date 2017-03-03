Alexander Povetkin: Russian heavyweight banned over failed drug test

Povetkin's only defeat in 31 career bouts was to Wladimir Klitschko in 2013

Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin has been banned indefinitely after failing a second drug test in a year.

His interim world title bout against Bermane Stiverne in December was cancelled after he tested positive for the banned muscle-builder ostarine.

That came after he tested positive for meldonium before a WBC world title fight against Deontay Wilder last May.

The ban is only for bouts sanctioned by the World Boxing Council, which has also fined him $250,000 (£205,000).

Povetkin, 37, avoided a sanction after the Wilder fight was cancelled as he said he had stopped taking meldonium in 2015, before it became a banned substance.