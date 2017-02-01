BBC Sport - Comedian Shane Todd's pilgrimage to Las Vegas for the Frampton fight in 90 seconds.

Shane Todd following Frampton

  • From the section Boxing

Comedian Shane Todd made the pilgrimage from Holywood (with one 'L') to Las Vegas for Carl Frampton's world title fight against Leo Santa Cruz.

Fast forward through his journey in 90 seconds.

Read: 'Jackal Army' on tour in Las Vegas

Top videos

Video

Shane Todd following Frampton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Poor old umpire Bainton has fallen on his bottom!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Mourinho 'couldn't be happier' with Pogba

Video

Moores' back-to-back sixes seal knockout win for Notts

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It was time to grow up' - how Shelvey changed his mindset

Video

'Everything's gone flying!' - Willey loses his bat

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Emery has changed a lot at Arsenal - Mustafi

Video

Stokes is desperate to play cricket again - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd fan Tom Grennan faces Lawro in Predictions

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired