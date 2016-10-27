Professional Katie Taylor could earn 'seven-figure' sums, says Kalle Sauerland

Katie Taylor missed out on a medal at the Rio Olympic Games

Ireland's London 2012 gold medallist Katie Taylor could earn "seven-figure" purses after turning professional, according to promoter Kalle Sauerland.

Taylor will make her professional debut at Wembley's SSE Arena on 26 November.

The 30-year-old five-time world champion has signed a deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

"It depends on the character, the success, their home market, but a UK name can go all the way and certainly earn big money," said Sauerland.

The German promoter, 39, said the likes of Norway's Cecilia Braekhus commanded similar money while American Laila Ali "wouldn't enter the ring under seven figures".

"Katie has got a great mix. She has the potential to go all the way and sell out the big arenas," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

5 live boxing pundit Steve Bunce said Taylor "will be a star", but that matching the Bray lightweight may prove difficult.

"She will sell out arenas all over the world," he added. "She is an absolute icon in Ireland, both sides of the border. She will be perfect."