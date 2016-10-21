Josh Taylor outclasses Dave Ryan for first title success

Media playback is not supported on this device Taylor will be a superstar - McGuigan

Josh Taylor won the Commonwealth super lightweight title in just his seventh professional fight, stopping Dave Ryan in the fifth round at Meadowbank.

Roared on by a vociferous Edinburgh crowd, the 25-year-old from Prestonpans was impressively polished throughout.

The experienced Ryan, a former holder of this vacant belt, was floored by a left hook in the third round.

And the referee stepped in after a crunching body shot left the 33-year-old from Derby reeling.

Taylor, the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, was sharp from the first bell and manager Barry McGuigan is already looking ahead to a potential showdown with Scotland's WBA champion Ricky Burns.

"With the progress this kid is making we can talk about that fight, certainly in nine months time to a year," McGuigan told BBC Scotland.

"Burns has got to be the target if he remains the champion. I'm not being disrespectful. We're not ready for it yet. He's got work to do.

"I just think Josh makes progress so quickly. We're going to put him in with guys that will test him and bring him into the later rounds."

Taylor consistently went to the body of Ryan with his quick hands

Ryan, out of the ring for more than a year after a back injury, was immediately rattled by good combination work from Taylor, who worked his opponent's body at every opportunity.

Taylor, who had never previously gone beyond two rounds, started the third in explosive fashion, knocking Ryan down with a flashing left.

By the end of the fourth, the Ryan corner were working hard to stem the flow of blood from a cut just underneath their man's right eye.

Taylor continued to punish the Englishman with fierce and precise body work and, although Ryan got up from the canvas once more for a standing count of eight, referee Michael Alexander soon called the fight to a halt.

"I tried to stay nice and relaxed and I think that showed in the performance," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

"I took a wee moment to soak in the atmosphere which was amazing for just my seventh fight. I loved every single minute.

"It's definitely up there with winning the Commonwealth Games gold, if not better."