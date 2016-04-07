Anthony Joshua v Charles Martin fight on BBC Radio 5 live

Media playback is not supported on this device Anthony Joshua set to 'go to war' with Charles Martin

Charles Martin v Anthony Joshua Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: 9 April Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live (from 22:30 BST approx) and BBC Sport website

Full commentary of Anthony Joshua's fight against Charles Martin for the IBF heavyweight title on Saturday will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live.

Joshua is aiming to become Britain's sixth world heavyweight champion in only his 16th professional fight.

American Martin is making the first defence of the belt he won in January.

There will also be live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, where you can also listen to BBC Radio 5 live's boxing correspondent Mike Costello.

He will be ringside from about 22:30 BST at London's O2 Arena for build-up and the fight commentary.

Costello will be accompanied by former super middleweight world champion Richie Woodhall and boxing journalist Steve Bunce.

Earlier in the evening on BBC Radio Wales and online, there will be live commentary of Welsh boxer Lee Selby's featherweight world title defence against Eric Hunter at the same venue.

BBC Radio Cymru will provide Welsh language commentary.