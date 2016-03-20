BBC Sport - Running in the family for Frampton
Running in the family for Frampton
- From the section Boxing
World super-bantamweight champion Carl Frampton is joined by his daughter for the Sport Relief run in Belfast.
It was part of the Sport Relief Flagship Games in the city's Custom House Square, with hundreds turning out to participate.
The local boxer opted to let five-year-old Carla decide on how far they should run.
