BBC Sport - Running in the family for Frampton

Running in the family for Frampton

  • From the section Boxing

World super-bantamweight champion Carl Frampton is joined by his daughter for the Sport Relief run in Belfast.

It was part of the Sport Relief Flagship Games in the city's Custom House Square, with hundreds turning out to participate.

The local boxer opted to let five-year-old Carla decide on how far they should run.

Top videos

Video

Running in the family for Frampton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired