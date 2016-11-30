Boxing results 2016

From the section

December

10: Manchester, England, Anthony Joshua bt Eric Molina by third-round stoppage (IBF heavyweight), Kal Yafai bt Luis Concepcion by unanimous decision (WBA super-flyweight), Dillian Whyte bt Dereck Chisora by split decision (heavyweight), Callum Smith bt Luke Blackledge by 10th-round knockout (British super-middleweight) Scott Quigg bt Jose Cayetano by ninth-round knockout (WBA 'international' featherweight), Luis Ortiz bt Dave Allen (heavyweight) by seventh-round stoppage, Frank Buglioni bt Hosea Burton by 12th-round stoppage (British light-heavyweight), Katie Taylor bt Viviane Obenauf by unanimous decision (lightweight)

Auckland, New Zealand, Joseph Parker bt Andy Ruiz Jr by majority decision (vacant WBO heavyweight)

Los Angeles, USA, Jermall Charlo bt Julian Williams by fifth-round TKO (IBF light-middleweight), Abner Mares bt Jesus Cuellar by split-decision (WBA 'regular' featherweight)

Omaha, USA, Terrence Crawford bt John Molina Jr by eighth-round stoppage (WBC/WBO light-welterweight)

14: Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Thammanoon Niyomtrong bt Shin Ono by unanimous decision (WBA strawweight)

17: Inglewood, California, USA, Joe Smith Jr bt Bernard Hopkins by eighth-round TKO (light-heavyweight), Oleksandr Usyk bt Thabiso Mchunu by ninth-round knockout (WBO cruiserweight)

30: Tokyo, Japan, Naoya Inoue bt Kohei Kono by sixth-round TKO (WBO super-flyweight)

31: Gifu, Japan, Kosei Tanaka bt Moises Fuentes by fifth-round TKO (vacant WBO light-flyweight)

Kyoto, Japan, Yukinori Oguni bt Jonathan Guzman by unanimous decision (IBF super-bantamweight), Kazuto Ioka bt Stamp Kiatniwat by seventh-round TKO (WBA flyweight)

Tokyo, Japan, Jezreel Corrales by Takashi Uchiyama by split decision (WBA super-featherweight), Ryoichi Taguchi bt Carlos Canizales by split decision (WBA light-flyweight)

November

3: Paisley, Scotland, Billy Joe Saunders bt Artur Akavov by unanimous decision (WBO middleweight)

Moscow, Russia, Murat Gassiev bt Denis Lebedev by split decision (IBF cruiserweight), Julius Indongo bt Eduard Troyanovsky by first-round knockout (IBF light-welterweight)

5: Las Vegas, USA, Manny Pacquiao bt Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision (WBO welterweight), Jessie Magdaleno bt Nonito Donaire by unanimous decision (WBO super-bantamweight), Oscar Valdez bt Hiroshige Osawa by seventh-round KO (WBO featherweight), Zou Shiming bt Prasitsak Papoem by unanimous decision (vacant WBO flyweight)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, Paddy Barnes bt Stefan Slavchev by disqualification (flyweight debut)

12: Monte Carlo, Monaco, Jamie McDonnell bt Liborio Solis by unanimous decision (WBA 'regular' bantamweight), Jason Sosa bt Stephen Smith by unanimous decision (WBA 'regular' super-featherweight), Martin Murray bt Nuhu Lawal by unanimous decision (super-middleweight)

18: London, England, Wembley Arena, George Groves bt Eduard Gutknecht by unanimous decision (WBA 'international' super-middleweight), Andrew Selby bt Jake Bornea by seventh-round stoppage (IBF 'intercontinental' flyweight)

19: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena USA, Andre Ward bt Sergey Kovalev by unanimous decision (WBO/IBF/WBA light-heavyweight)

25: Brentwood, Essex, Bradley Skeete bt John Thain by unanimous decision (British welterweight)

26: Cardiff, Wales, Terry Flanagan bt Orlando Cruz by eighth-round stoppage (WBO lightweight), Liam Williams bt Gabor Gorbics by eighth-round stoppage (light-middleweight), Tommy Langford bt Sam Sheedy by split decision (vacant British middleweight), Craig Evans bt Tom Stalker by unanimous decision (WBO European lightweight)

London, England, Ohara Davies bt Andrea Scarpa by unanimous decision (WBC 'silver' light-welterweight), Martin Gethin bt John Wayne Hibbert by fourth-round knockout (light-welterweight) Martin Ward bt Ronnie Clark by unanimous decision (British super-featherweight), Katie Taylor bt Karina Kopinska by third-round stoppage (professional debut)

Las Vegas, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, USA, Vasyl Lomachenko bt Nicholas Walters by seventh-round stoppage (WBO super-featherweight)

October

1: Neubrandenburg, Germany, Nathan Cleverly bt Juergen Braehmer by seventh-round stoppage (WBA light-heavyweight)

7: Glasgow, Scotland, Ricky Burns bt Kiryl Relikh by unanimous decision (WBA light-welterweight), Scotty Cardle bt Kevin Hooper by sixth-round stoppage (British lightweight), Dillian Whyte bt Ian Lewison by 10th-round stoppage (vacant British heavyweight)

8: Manchester, England, Liam Walsh bt Andrey Klinov by unanimous decision (IBF super-featherweight eliminator)

15: Liverpool, England, Tony Bellew bt BJ Flores by third-round KO (WBC cruiserweight), Luke Campbell bt Derry Mathews by fourth-round stoppage (lightweight), Ryan Burnett bt Ryan Farrag by unanimous decision (British bantamweight)

Frederikshavn, Denmark, Dennis Ceylan bt Ryan Walsh by split decision (vacant European featherweight)

21: Edinburgh, Scotland, Josh Taylor bt Dave Ryan by fifth round stoppage (vacant Commonwealth light-welterweight)

22: Birmingham, England, Sam Eggington bt Frankie Gavin by eighth-round stoppage (welterweight), Craig Cunningham bt Anthony Ogogo by eighth-round stoppage (middleweight)

September

3: Bacoor, Philippines, Jerwin Ancajas bt McJoe Arroyo by unanimous decision (IBF super-flyweight)

9: Reading, USA, Robert Easter bt Richard Commey by majority decision (vacant IBF lightweight)

Moscow, Russia, Eduard Troyanovsky bt Keita Obara by second-round KO (IBF light-welterweight)

10: London, England, O2 Arena, Gennady Golovkin bt Kell Brook by fifth-round stoppage (WBC, IBF middleweight), Lee Haskins bt Stuart Hall by unanimous decision (IBF bantamweight), Jonriel Casimero bt Charlie Edwards by 10th-round stoppage (IBF flyweight), Martin J Ward bt Andy Townend by eighth-round stoppage (vacant British super-featherweight)

Ingelwood, USA, Roman Gonzalez bt Carlos Cuadras by unanimous decision (WBC super-flyweight)

16: Osaka, Japan, Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Anselmo Moreno by seventh-round stoppage (WBC bantamweight)

Hozumi Hasegawa bt Hugo Ruiz by ninth-round stoppage (WBC super-bantamweight)

17: Arlington, USA, Saul Alvarez bt Liam Smith by ninth-round KO (WBO light-middleweight)

Gdansk, Poland, Oleksandr Usyk bt Krzysztof Glowacki by unanimous decision (WBO cruiserweight)

24: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, Jorge Linares bt Anthony Crolla by unanimous decision (WBA world lightweight)

Callum Johnson bt Willbeforce Shihepo by ninth-round knockout (vacant Commonwealth light-heavyweight)

August

4: Chonburi, Thailand, Wanheng Menayothin bt Saul Juarez by unanimous points decision (WBC strawweight)

31: Tokyo, Japan, Luis Concepcion bt Kohei Kono by unanimous points decision (WBA super-flyweight), Ryoichi Taguchi bt Ryo Miyazaki by unanimous points decision (WBA light-flyweight)

July

11: Ekaterinburg, Russia, Sergey Kovalev bt Isaac Chilemba by unanimous points decision (WBO/IBF/WBA light-heavyweight)

16: Cardiff, Wales, Guillermo Rigondeaux bt Jazza Dickens by second-round stoppage (WBA super-bantamweight), Terry Flanagan bt Mzonke Fana by unanimous points decision (WBO lightweight), Liam Williams bt Gary Corcoran by 11th-round stoppage (British and Commonwealth light-middleweight)

Birmingham, USA, Deontay Wilder bt Chris Arreola by eighth-round TKO (WBC heavyweight)

20: Osaka, Japan, Jonahan Guzman bt Shingo Wake by 11th-round stoppage (vacant IBF super-bantamweight)

23: Las Vegas, USA, Terence Crawford bt Viktor Postol by unanimous points decision (WBO/WBC light-welterweight)

27: Ayutthaya, Thailand, Marlon Tapales bt Pungluang Sor Singyu by 11th-round knockout (WBO bantamweight)

29: Quebec City, Canada, Adonis Stevenson bt Thomas Williams by fourth-round knockout (WBC light-heavyweight)

30: New York, USA, Carl Frampton bt Leo Santa Cruz by majority points decision (WBA featherweight)

Leeds, England, Josh Warrington bt Patrick Hyland by ninth round stoppage (featherweight), Luke Campbell bt Argenis Mendez by unanimous decision (lightweight), Dillian Whyte bt David Allen by unanimous decision (British heavyweight), Tyrone Nurse bt Tommy Coyle by unanimous decision (British super-lightweight)

June

3: Hollywood, Florida, USA, Rances Barthelemy bt Mickey Bey by majority points decision (IBF lightweight)

4: Carson, USA, Francisco Vargas bt Orlando Salido by majority points decision (WBC super-featherweight)

Liverpool, England, Liam Smith bt Pedrag Radosevic by second-round KO (WBO light-middleweight), Karim Guerfi bt Ryan Farrag by third-round KO (European bantamweight)

10: London, England, Dmytro Kucher bt Enzo Maccarinelli by first-round KO (European cruiserweight)

11: New York, USA, Vasyl Lomachenko bt Roman Martinez by fifth-round KO (WBO super-featherweight)

Verona, USA, Dejan Zlaticanin bt Emiliano Marsili by third-round stoppage (vacant WBC lightweight)

18: Chicago, USA, Rau'shee Warren bt Juan Carlos Payano by majority points decision v (WBA bantamweight)

25: London, Anthony Joshua bt Dominic Breazeale by seventh-round knockout (IBF heavyweight), George Groves bt Martin Murray by unanimous points decision (WBA super-middleweight eliminator), Chris Eubank Jr bt Tom Doran by fourth-round knockout (British middleweight)

New York, USA, Keith Thurman bt Shawn Porter by unanimous points decision (WBA welterweight)

28: Tepic, Mexico, Jose Argumedo bt Julio Mendoza by unanimous points decision (IBF strawweight)

May

7: Manchester, England, Anthony Crolla bt Ismael Barroso by seventh-round knockout (WBA lightweight)

Las Vegas, USA, Saul Alvarez bt Amir Khan by sixth-round knockout (WBC middleweight)

Hamburg, Germany, Kubrat Pulev bt Dereck Chisora by majority points decision

8: Tokyo, Japan, Naoya Inoue bt David Carmona by unanimous points decision (WBO super-flyweight)

14: Ice Arena, Cardiff, Wales, Lee Haskins bt Ivan Morales by unanimous points decision (IBF bantamweight), Andrew Selby bt Louis Norman by unanimous points victory (vacant British flyweight)

21: London, England, David Haye bt Arnold Gjergjaj by second-round stoppage (WBA heavyweight)

Moscow, Russia, Denis Lebedev bt Victor Emilio Ramirez by second-round stoppage (WBA/IBF cruiserweight)

Las Vegas, USA, Erislandy Lara bt Vanes Martirosyan by unanimous points decision (WBA light-middleweight), Jermall Charlo bt Austin Trout by unanimous points decision (IBF light-middleweight), Jermell Charlo bt John Jackson by eighth-round knockout (vacant WBC light-middleweight)

25: Beijing, China, John Riel Casimero bt Amnat Ruenroeng by fourth-round knockout (IBF flyweight)

28: Glasgow, Scotland, Ricky Burns bt Michele Di Rocco by eighth-round knockout (WBA light-welterweight), Tyrone Nurse bt Willie Limond by ninth-round stoppage (British light-welterweight)

Bacolod City, Philippines, Donnie Nietes bt Raul Garcia by fifth-round stoppage (WBO light-flyweight)

29: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Tony Bellew bt Illunga Makubu by third-round knockout (WBC cruiserweight), Stephen Smith bt Daniel Brizuela by seventh round stoppage (vacant WBC silver super featherweight)

April

1: Washington, USA, Adrien Broner bt Ashley Theophane by ninth-round stoppage (WBA light-welterweight)

2: Liverpool, England, Callum Smith bt Hadillah Mohoumadi by first-round stoppage (European super-middleweight/WBC title eliminator), Rocky Fielding bt Christopher Rebrasse by majority points decision (super-middleweight), Scott Cardle retained British light-welterweight title due to technical draw against Sean Dodd

9: Las Vegas, USA, Manny Pacquiao bt Timothy Bradley by unanimous points decision (WBO welterweight), Gilberto Ramirez bt Arthur Abraham by unanimous points decision (WBO super-middleweight)

London, England, O2 Arena, Anthony Joshua bt Charles Martin by second-round stoppage (IBF heavyweight), Lee Selby bt Eric Hunter by unanimous points decision (IBF featherweight), Matthew Macklin bt Brian Rose by majority points decision (middleweight), Jamie McDonnell bt Fernando Vargas by ninth-round stoppage (WBA bantamweight)

16: Leeds, England, Josh Warrington bt Hisashi Amagasa by unanimous points decision (WBC International featherweight), Stuart Hall bt Rodrigo Guerrero by unanimous points decision (IBF bantamweight eliminator), Martin J Ward bt Ruddy Encarnacion by unanimous points decision (WBC International super-featherweight)

New York, USA, Jose Pedraza bt Stephen Smith by unanimous points decision (IBF super-featherweight)

23: Inglewood, USA, Gennady Golovkin bt Dominic Wade by second-round knockout (WBA/IBF middleweight), Roman Gonzalez bt McWilliams Arroyo by unanimous points decision (WBC flyweight)

Manila, Philippines, Nonito Donaire bt Zsolt Bedak by third-round knockout (WBO super-bantamweight)

Los Mochis, Mexico, Carlos Cuadras bt Richie Mepranum by eighth-round stoppage (WBC super-flyweight)

27: Tokyo, Japan, Jezreel Corrales bt Takashi Uchiyama by second-round KO (WBA super-featherweight), Kohei Kono bt Inthanon Sithchamuang by unanimous points decision (WBA super-flyweight), Ryoichi Taguchi bt Juan Landaeta by 11th round retirement (WBA light-flyweight)

30: Washington DC, USA, James DeGale bt Rogelio Medina by unanimous points decision (IBF super-middleweight title), Badou Jack bt Lucian Bute by majority points decision (WBC super-middleweight)

March

2: Chonburi, Thailand, Wanheng Menayothin bt Go Odaira by fifth-round stoppage (WBC strawweight)

4: Kyoto, Japan, Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Liborio Solis by unanimous points decision (WBC bantamweight), Ganigan Lopez bt Yu Kimura by majority points decision (WBC light-flyweight)

5: Grozny, Russia, Lucas Browne bt Ruslan Chagaev by 10th-round stoppage (WBA 'regular' heavyweight)

Birmingham, England, Bradley Skeete bt Sam Eggington by unanimous points decision (British & Commonwealth welterweight); Gamal Yafai bt Bobby Jenkinson by seventh-round knockout (Commonwealth super-bantamweight)

Washington DC, USA, Jessie Vargas bt Sadam Ali v by ninth-round stoppage (vacant WBO welterweight)

12: Liverpool, England, Terry Flanagan bt Derry Mathews by unanimous points decision (WBO lightweight), Tommy Langford bt Lewis Taylor by unanimous points decision (vacant Commonwealth middleweight)

Neubrandenburg, Germany, Juergen Braehmer bt Eduard Gutknecht by unanimous points decision (WBA 'regular' light-heavyweight)

26: Sheffield, England, Kell Brook bt Kevin Bizier by second-round stoppage (IBF welterweight); Luke Campbell bt Gary Sykes by second-round stoppage (lightweight)

London, England, Chris Eubank Jr bt Nick Blackwell by 10th-round stoppage (British middleweight)

Oakland, USA, Andre Ward bt Sullivan Barrera by unanimous points decision (light-heavyweight)

February

12: Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Pungluang Sor Singyu bt Jetro Pabustan by seventh-round stoppage (WBO bantamweight)

20: Oberhausen, Germany, Fedor Chudinov v Felix Sturm bt Fedor Chudinov by majority points decision (WBA super-middleweight)

27: Manchester, England, Carl Frampton bt Scott Quigg (IBF and WBA world super-bantamweight) by majority points decision, Gavin McDonnell bt Jorge Sanchez by unanimous points decision (WBC super-bantamweight eliminator), Hosea Burton bt Miles Shinkwin by sixth-round stoppage (vacant British light-heavyweight), Isaac Lowe bt Marco McCullough by eighth-round stoppage (vacant Commonwealth featherweight)

New York, USA, Terence Crawford bt Hank Lundy by fifth-round stoppage (WBO light-welterweight)

Anaheim, California, USA, Leo Santa Cruz bt Kiko Martinez by fifth-round stoppage (WBA super world featherweight), Hugo Ruiz bt Julio Ceja by first-round stoppage (WBC world super bantamweight)

January

9: Offenburg, Germany, Giovanni De Carolis bt Vincent Feigenbutz by 11th-round stoppage (WBA 'world' super-middleweight)

16: London, England, David Haye bt Mark de Mori by first-round knockout (heavyweight)

New York, USA, Deontay Wilder bt Artur Szpilka by ninth-round knockout (WBC heavyweight), Charles Martin bt Vyacheslav Glazkov after third-round retirement (vacant IBF heavyweight)

22: London, England, Ryan Walsh bt Darren Traynor by fifth-round stoppage (British featherweight)

23: Los Angeles, USA, Danny Garcia bt Robert Guerrero by unanimous points decision (vacant WBC welterweight)

30: Montreal, Canada, Sergey Kovalev bt Jean Pascal by seventh-round stoppage (IBF/WBO/WBA light-heavyweight)

London, England, George Groves bt Andrea Di Luisa by fifth-round stoppage (super-middleweight), John Wayne Hibbert bt Tommy Martin by final-round stoppage(Commonwealth light-welterweight)