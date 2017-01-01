BBC Sport - AIBA World Boxing Championships: Michael Conlan wins bantamweight gold

Conlan survives knockdown to win gold

  • From the section Boxing

Michael Conlan becomes the first Irish male to win a senior World Amateur Championship title after beating Murodjon Akhmadaliev in the bantamweight final in Doha.

The Belfast boxer secured a unanimous points decision in Wednesday's final despite a third-round knockdown by Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan.

Conlan, who adds the world crown to his European and Commonwealth titles, had already qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Rio.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Conlan survives knockdown to win gold

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Salah doesn't pass to us' - Oxlade-Chamberlain jokes about Liverpool team-mates

Video

Watch: Rapids reach T20 Blast final with dramatic last-ball win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Keeper howler leads to goal after just 10 seconds

Video

Man City's forwards make the difference - Guardiola

Video

Spurs dominated Leicester - Pochettino

Video

Moustache, headband and touchdowns - is this the NFL's new cult hero?

Video

MOTDx plays Fifa 20 with James Maddison

Video

Could Pochettino replace Zidane at Real Madrid?

Video

Watch the best moments from day two of the Rugby World Cup

Video

Super sub! Fly keeper scores insane flick seconds after coming on

  • From the section Sport
Video

Japan overcome early howler to win World Cup opener

Video

The best videos so far from the Rugby World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you