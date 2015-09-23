Tyson Fury dresses as Batman for Wladimir Klitschko media

Media playback is not supported on this device Boxer Fury's bizarre Batman entrance

Tyson Fury made an impression at a news conference for his upcoming heavyweight title fight against Wladimir Klitschko - by dressing as Batman.

The Bolton fighter, 27, took his seat at the event in London on Wednesday, before leaping over his table to tackle someone dressed as The Joker.

He then turned to Klitschko and said: "This is a fool, just like you are."

Fury takes on the Ukrainian boxer, 39, for his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in Dusseldorf, Germany on 24 October.

Klitschko has not lost for 11 years.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyson Fury: Wladimir Klitschko's right, I am a psychopath

Fury, who is unbeaten in 24 fights, successfully defended his European heavyweight title in London in March and has previously taunted Klitschko.

In July, Fury described him as "boring", adding: "You have about as much charisma as my underpants - zero."

Next month's fight will be a record-breaking 28th heavyweight title bout for Klitschko and his 19th defence in his second reign as world champion.

Tyson Fury (r) takes his seat at the news conference

He then leaps over a table to 'fight' someone dressed as The Joker - Batman's nemesis