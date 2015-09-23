Tyson Fury dresses as Batman for Wladimir Klitschko media

  • From the section Boxing

Media playback is not supported on this device

Boxer Fury's bizarre Batman entrance

Tyson Fury made an impression at a news conference for his upcoming heavyweight title fight against Wladimir Klitschko - by dressing as Batman.

The Bolton fighter, 27, took his seat at the event in London on Wednesday, before leaping over his table to tackle someone dressed as The Joker.

He then turned to Klitschko and said: "This is a fool, just like you are."

Fury takes on the Ukrainian boxer, 39, for his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in Dusseldorf, Germany on 24 October.

Klitschko has not lost for 11 years.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Tyson Fury: Wladimir Klitschko's right, I am a psychopath

Fury, who is unbeaten in 24 fights, successfully defended his European heavyweight title in London in March and has previously taunted Klitschko.

In July, Fury described him as "boring", adding: "You have about as much charisma as my underpants - zero."

Next month's fight will be a record-breaking 28th heavyweight title bout for Klitschko and his 19th defence in his second reign as world champion.

Tyson Fury dressed as Batman at his news conference with Wladimir Klitschko
Tyson Fury (r) takes his seat at the news conference
Tyson Fury, dressed as Batman, pretends to fight someone dressed as The Joker
He then leaps over a table to 'fight' someone dressed as The Joker - Batman's nemesis
Tyson Fury after changing into a suit
After 'defeating' The Joker, Fury taunted Wladimir Klitschko before changing into a suit

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you