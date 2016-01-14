Boxing results 2015

From the section

December

5: New York, USA, Daniel Jacobs bt Peter Quillin (WBA 'regular' middleweight) by first-round knockout, Jesus Cuellar bt Jonathan Oquendo by unanimous decision (WBA 'regular' featherweight)

7: Hua Hin, Thailand, Amnat Ruenreong bt Myung Ho Lee by unanimous decision (IBF flyweight)

11: San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nonito Donaire bt Cesar Juarez by unanimous decision (vacant WBO super-bantamweight)

12: London, England, Anthony Joshua bt Dillian Whyte by seventh-round knockout (British and Commonwealth heavyweight), Chris Eubank Jr bt Gary O'Sullivan by seventh-round stoppage (non-title middleweight), Tony Bellew bt Mateusz Masternak by unanimous decision, Ismael Barroso bt Kevin Mitchell by fifth-round stoppage (lightweight), Yvan Mendy bt Luke Campbell by split decision.

Moscow, Enzo Maccarinelli bt Roy Jones Jr by fourth-round knockout (cruiserweight)

18: Las Vegas, USA, Rances Barthelemy bt Denis Shafikov by unanimous decision (vacant IBF lightweight)

19: Manchester, England, Billy Joe Saunders bt Andy Lee by majority decision (WBO middleweight), Liam Smith bt Jimmy Kelly by eighth-round stoppage (WBO light-middleweight)

29: Tokyo, Japan, Naoya Inoue bt Warlito Parrenas by second-round knockout (WBO super-flyweight), Akira Yaegashi bt Javier Mendoza by unanimous decision (IBF light-flyweight)

November

4: Kazan, Russia, Denis Lebedev bt Lateef Kayode by 8th-round stoppage (WBA cruiserweight), Eduard Troyanovsky bt Cesar Cuenca by sixth-round stoppage (IBF light-welterweight)

7: Las Vegas, USA, Timothy Bradley Jr. bt Brandon Rios by nine-round stoppage (welterweight), Vasyl Lomachenko bt Romulo Koasicha by 10th-round stoppage (WBO featherweight)

Liverpool, England, Callum Smith bt Rocky Fielding by first-round stoppage (vacant British super-middleweight), Scotty Cardle beat Sean Dodd by 12th-round stoppage (British lightweight), Ricky Burns beat Josh King by 11th-round knockout (lightweight)

14: Bristol, England, Nick Blackwell bt Jack Arnfield by unanimous decision (British middleweight)

21: Manchester, England, Anthony Crolla by Darleys Perez by fifth-round knockout (WBA lightweight), Tyrone Nurse bt Chris Jenkins on points (vacant British light-welterweight), Ryan Burnett bt Jason Booth on points (vacant British bantamweight), Charlie Edwards bt Phil Smith by sixth-round knockout (English flyweight), Isaac Lowe bt Ryan Doyle in split draw (English featherweight)

Hannover, Germany, Arthur Abraham bt Martin Murray by split points decision (WBO super-middleweight)

Las Vegas, Saul Alvarez bt Miguel Cotto by unanimous decision (WBC middleweight), Francisco Vargas bt Takashi Miura by ninth-round stoppage (WBC super-featherweight)

25: Hialeah, Florida, Erislandy Lara bt Jan Zaveck by third-round stoppage. (WBA 'regular' light-middleweight)

28: Dusseldorf, Germany, Tyson Fury bt Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision (WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight)

Quebec City, Canada, James DeGale bt Lucian Bute by unanimous decision (IBF super-middleweight)

Dallas, USA, Jermall Charlo bt Wilky Campfort by fourth-round knockout (IBF light-middleweight)

Sendai City, Japan, Yu Kimura bt Pedro Guevara by split decision (WBC light-flyweight), Carlos Cuadras bt Koki Eto by unanimous decision (WBC super-flyweight)

October

3: Carson, USA, Viktor Postol bt Lucas Matthysse by 10th-round knockout (vacant WBC light-welterweight)

Cincinnati, USA, Adrien Broner bt Khabib Allakhverdiev by 12th-round stoppage (vacant WBA light-welterweight), Jose Pedraza bt Edner Cherry by split decision (IBF super-featherweight)

10: Manchester, England, Terry Flanagan bt Diego Magdaleno by second-round knockout (WBO lightweight), Liam Smith bt John Thompson by seventh-round knockout (vacant WBO light-middleweight), Luke Blackledge bt Lee Markham by unanimous decision (Commonwealth super-middleweight)

Caracas, Venezuela, Jorge Linares bt Ivan Cano by fourth-round stoppage (WBC lightweight)

14: Phoenix, USA, Lee Selby bt Fernando Montiel by unanimous decision (IBF featherweight)

16: Chicago, USA, Andrzej Fonfara bt Nathan Cleverly by unanimous decision (WBC 'international' light-heavyweight)

17: New York, USA, Gennady Golovkin bt David Lemieux by eighth-round stoppage (WBA//IBF/WBC interim middleweight), Roman Gonzalez bt Brian Viloria by eighth-round stoppage

Carson, USA, Donnie Nietes bt Juan Alejo by unanimous decision (WBO light-flyweight)

Birmingham, England, Sam Eggington bt Dale Evans by unanimous decision (British/Commonwealth welterweight title), Kal Yafai bt Jason Cunningham by unanimous decision (vacant British super-flyweight)

24: Sheffield, England, Gavin McDonnell bt Jeremy Parodi by unanimous decision (European super-bantamweight), Chris Eubank Jr bt Tony Jeter by second-round stoppage (middleweight)

Omaha, USA, Terence Crawford bt Dierry Jean by 10th-round stoppage (WBO light-welterweight)

September

5: Leeds, England, Josh Warrington bt Joel Brunker by unanimous decision (Commonwealth featherweight), Martin Murray bt Jose Miguel Torres by fifth-round stoppage (super-middleweight)

Dresden, Germany, Juergen Braehmer bt Konni Konrad by seventh-round stoppage (WBA 'regular' light-heavyweight)

6: Texas, USA, Jamie McDonnell bt Tomoki Kameda by unanimous decision (WBA bantamweight)

11: Toronto, Canada, Adonis Stevenson bt Tommy Karpency by third-round stoppage (WBC light-heavyweight)

12: Las Vegas, USA, Floyd Mayweather bt Andre Berto by unanimous decision (WBC/IBF welterweight), Roman Martinez drew with Orlando Salido (WBO super-featherweight), Badou Jack bt George Groves by split decision (WBC super-middleweight)

Mashantucket, USA, Jermall Charlo bt Cornelius Bundrage by third-round knockout (IBF light-middleweight)

London, England, Anthony Joshua bt Gary Cornish by first-round stoppage (vacant Commonwealth heavyweight)

19: Liverpool, England, Stephen Smith bt Devis Boschiero by sixth-round stoppage

Kempton Park, South Africa, Hekkie Budler bt Simphiwe Khonco by unanimous decision (WBA strawweight)

22: Tokyo, Japan, Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Anselmo Moreno by split decision (WBC bantamweight)

26: London, England, Fedor Chudinov bt Frank Buglioni by unanimous decision (WBA 'regular' super-middleweight)

Birmingham, Alabama, USA, Deontay Wilder bt Johann Duhaupas by 11th-round stoppage (WBC heavyweight)

August

1: New York, USA, Daniel Jacobs bt Sergio Mora by second-round stoppage (WBA 'regular' middleweight)

Hull, England, Luke Campbell bt Tommy Coyle by 10th-round stoppage (WBC lightweight eliminator)

2: Winter Park, USA, Juan Carlos Payano bt Rau'shee Warren by split decision (WBA bantamweight)

14: Newark, USA, Krzysztof Glowacki bt Marco Huck by 11th-round stoppage (WBO cruiserweight)

15: Guamuchil, Mexico, Carlos Cuadras bt Dixon Flores by fifth-round stoppage (WBC super-flyweight)

July

4: Mazatlan, Mexico, Pedro Guevara bt Ganigan Lopez by unanimous decision (WBC light-flyweight)

11: Manchester Velodrome, England, Terry Flanagan bt Jose Zepeda by second-round retirement (vacant WBO lightweight), Liam Walsh bt Isaias Santos Sampaio by sixth-round knockout (vacant WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title)

Tampa, Florida, Keith Thurman bt Luis Collazo by eighth-round stoppage (WBA 'regular' welterweight)

Cebu, Philippines, Donnie Nietes bt Francisco Rodriguez by unanimous decision (WBO light-flyweight)

17: Ludwigsburg, Germany, Erkan Teper bt David Price by second-round knockout (heavyweight)

18: El Paso, USA, Carl Frampton bt Alejandro Gonzalez Jr by unanimous decision (IBF super-bantamweight), McJoe Arroyo bt Arthur Villanueva by technical decision (vacant IBF super-flyweight)

Manchester Arena, England, Scott Quigg bt Kiko Martinez by second-round knockout (WBA super-bantamweight), Anthony Crolla drew with Darleys Perez (WBA lightweight), Martin Murray bt Mirzet Bajrektraevic by eighth-round stoppage (super-middleweight).

Halle, Germany, Arthur Abraham bt Robert Stieglitz by sixth-round stoppage (WBO super-middleweight)

Macau, China, Cesar Cuenca bt Ik Yang by unanimous decision (vacant IBF light-welterweight)

24: London, Frank Buglioni bt Fernando Castaneda by fifth-round stoppage (WBA intercontinental super-middleweight)

25: Las Vegas, USA, Sergey Kovalev bt Nadjib Mohammedi by third-round knockout (IBF/WBO/WBA light-heavyweight)

26. Derby, England, Nick Blackwell beat Damon Jones by sixth-round stoppage (British middleweight)

June

6: New York, USA, Miguel Cotto bt Daniel Geale by fourth-round stoppage (WBC middleweight)

Carson, USA, Jesus Cuellar bt Vic Darchinyan by eighth-round knockout (WBA featherweight)

12: Chicago, USA, Erislandy Lara bt Delvin Rodriguez by unanimous decision (WBA light-middleweight)

13: Birmingham, USA, Deontay Wilder bt Eric Molina by ninth-round knockout (WBC heavyweight), Jose Pedraza bt Andrey Klimov by unanimous decision (vacant IBF super-featherweight)

Bristol, England, Lee Haskins bt Ryosuke Iwasa by sixth-round stoppage (IBF 'interim' bantamweight)

New York, USA, Nicholas Walters bt Miguel Marriaga by unanimous decision (WBA featherweight)

20: Oakland, USA, Andre Ward bt Paul Smith by ninth-round retirement (non-title, catchweight 172lb)

Las Vegas, USA, Shawn Porter bt Adrien Broner by unanimous decision (non-title welterweight)

Montreal, Canada, David Lemieux bt Hassan N'Dam by unanimous decision (vacant IBF middleweight)

26: Echo Arena, Liverpool, England, Tony Bellew bt Ivica Bacurin by 10th-round knockout (cruiserweight), Callum Smith bt Christopher Rebrasse by unanimous decision (super-middleweight), Rocky Fielding bt Brian Vera by second-round stoppage (super-middleweight)

27: Carson, USA, Timothy Bradley bt Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision (vacant WBO welterweight)

Bangkok, Thailand, Amnat Ruenroeng bt Johnriel Casimero by unanimous decision (IBF flyweight)

May

1: Las Vegas, USA, Raymundo Beltran bt Takahiro Ao by second-round stoppage (vacant WBO lightweight)

Tokyo, USA, Takashi Miura by Billy Dib by third-round stoppage (WBC super-featherweight)

2: Las Vegas, USA, Floyd Mayweather Jr bt Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision (WBC/WBA/WBO welterweight), Vasyl Lomachenko bt Gamalier Rodriguez by ninth-round stoppage (WBO featherweight)

9: Wembley Arena, London, England, Bradley Skeete bt Brunet Zamora by sixth-round retirement, Frank Buglioni drew with Lee Markham, Mitchell Smith bt Cristian Palma by fifth-round stoppage

Birmingham, England, Anthony Joshua bt Rafael Zumbano Love by second-round knockout (heavyweight), Sam Eggington bt Joseph Lamptey by seventh-round stoppage (vacant Commonwealth welterweight)

Houston, Texas, USA, Saul Alvarez bt James Kirkland by third-round knockout (non-title light-middleweight)

Hidalgo, Texas, USA, Jamie McDonnell bt Tomoki Kameda by unanimous decision (WBA 'regular' bantamweight), Omar Figueroa Jr bt Ricky Burns by unanimous decision

16: Los Angeles, USA, Gennady Golovkin bt Willie Monroe Jr by sixth-round knockout (WBA middleweight), Roman Gonzalez bt Edgar Sosa by second-round stoppage (WBC flyweight)

22: Moscow, Russia, Grigory Drozd bt Lukasz Janik by ninth-round stoppage (WBC cruiserweight)

23: Boston, USA, James DeGale bt Andre Dirrell by unanimous decision (vacant IBF super-middleweight)

29: New York, USA, Amir Khan bt Chris Algieri by unanimous decision (non-title welterweight)

30: O2 Arena, London, England, Kell Brook bt Frankie Gavin by sixth-round stoppage (IBF welterweight), Jorge Linares bt Kevin Mitchell by 10th-round stoppage (WBC lightweight), Lee Selby bt Evgeny Gradovich by eighth-round technical decision (IBF featherweight), Anthony Joshua bt Kevin Johnson by second-round stoppage (heavyweight), Nick Blackwell bt John Ryder by seventh-round stoppage (vacant British middleweight), Scotty Cardle bt Craig Evans by unanimous decision (vacant British lightweight), Dave Ryan bt John Wayne Hibbert by ninth-round stoppage (Commonwealth light-welterweight), Nathan Cleverly bt Tomas Man by first-round knockout (light-heavyweight)

Baja California, Mexico, Javier Mendoza bt Milan Melindo by sixth-round technical decision (IBF light-flyweight)

April

4: Newcastle, England, Anthony Joshua bt Jason Gavern by third-round stoppage, Anthony Nelson bt Jamie Wilson by sixth-round stoppage (vacant Commonwealth super-flyweight)

Quebec City, Canada, Adonis Stevenson bt Sakio Bika by unanimous decision (WBC light-heavyweight)

Metepec, Mexico, Carlos Cuadras bt Luis Concepcion by unanimous decision (WBC super-flyweight)

10: Moscow, Russia, Denis Lebedev bt Youri Kalenga by unanimous decision (WBA cruiserweight)

11: Leeds, England, Josh Warrington bt Dennis Tubieron by unanimous decision (WBC featherweight eliminator), Martin J Ward bt Maxi Hughes by fifth-round stoppage (WBC international super featherweight)

New York, USA, Andy Lee drew with Peter Quillin (WBO middleweight title not on the line, Quillin failed to make weight)

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rocky Martinez bt Orlando Salido by unanimous decision (WBO super-featherweight)

16: Osaka, Japan, Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Diego Santillan by seventh-round stoppage (WBC bantamweight)

18: Arlington, USA, Terence Crawford bt Thomas Dulorme by sixth-round TKO (vacant WBO light-welterweight)

Liverpool, Derry Matthews bt Tony Luis by unanimous decision (interim WBA lightweight)

22: Osaka, Japan, Kazuto Ioka bt Juan Carlos Reveco by majority decision (WBA 'regular' light-flyweight)

24: Chicago, USA, Badou Jack bt Anthony Dirrell by majority decision (WBC super-middleweight)

Daniel Jacobs bt Caleb Truax by twelfth-round stoppage (WBA 'regular' middleweight)

25: New York, USA, Wladimir Klitschko bt Bryant Jennings by unanimous decision (WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight)

March

6: Liverpool, England, Zolani Tete bt Paul Butler by eighth-round stoppage (IBF super-flyweight), Derry Mathews bt Gyorgy Mizsei Jr. by fifth-round stoppage, Jazza Dickens bt Josh Wale by unanimous decision (vacant British super-bantamweight)

7: Hull, England, Tommy Coyle bt Martin Gethin by fifth-round stoppage, Luke Campbell bt Lewis Morales by third-round stoppage, Bradley Saunders bt Stephane Benito by fifth-round stoppage

Las Vegas, USA, Keith Thurman bt Robert Guerrero by unanimous decision (WBA welterweight)

Macau, China, Amnat Ruenroeng bt Zou Shiming by unanimous decision (IBF flyweight)

14: Montreal, Canada, Sergey Kovalev bt Jean Pascal by eighth-round stoppage (WBA/IBF/WBO light-heavyweight)

21: Rostock, Germany, Juergen Braehmer bt Robin Krasniqi by 10th round TKO (WBA 'regular' light-heavyweight)

27: Widnes, England, Ovill McKenzie bt Matty Askin by split-decision (British & Commonwealth cruiserweight)

28: Sheffield, England, Kell Brook bt Jo Jo Dan by fourth-round stoppage (IBF world welterweight)

February

14: Wolverhampton, England, Terry Flanagan bt Stephen Ormond by disqualification (WBO lightweight eliminator)

Blackpool, England, Carson Jones bt Brian Rose by first-round stoppage (WBC 'international' light-middleweight)

21: Monte Carlo, Monaco, Gennady Golovkin bt Martin Murray by 11th-round stoppage (WBA middleweight), Hekkie Budler bt Jesus Silvestre by unanimous decision (WBA strawweight), Lee Haskins bt Omar Lamiri by eighth-round technical decision (vacant European bantamweight)

Berlin, Germany, Arthur Abraham bt Paul Smith by unanimous decision (WBO super-middleweight), David Price bt Irineu Beato Costa Jnr by sixth-round stoppage, Josh Warrington bt Edwin Tellez by fifth-round stoppage.

28: Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton bt Chris Avalos by fifth-round stoppage (IBF super-bantamweight)

London, England, Tyson Fury bt Christian Hammer by eighth-round stoppage, Chris Eubank Jr bt Dmitry Chudinov by 12th-round stoppage (WBA 'interim' middleweight), Liam Walsh bt Joe Murray by fifth-round stoppage (British/Commonwealth super-featherweight)

January

17: Las Vegas, USA, Deontay Wilder bt Bermane Stiverne by unanimous decision (WBC heavyweight), Leo Santa Cruz bt Jesus Ruiz by eighth-round stoppage (WBC super-bantamweight)

31: O2 Arena, London, England, Kevin Mitchell bt Daniel Estrada by eighth-round stoppage (WBC lightweight eliminator)