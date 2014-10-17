Carl Froch: James DeGale is not a big enough name for me to fight

Carl Froch (left) has won 33 of his 35 fights since turning professional in 2002

IBF and WBA super-middleweight champion Carl Froch has ruled out a fight with fellow Briton James DeGale, claiming he is "not a big enough name".

Instead, the Nottingham fighter has begun talks about a Las Vegas bout with Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 28.

Froch, 37, wants to go to "the fight capital of the world" and said he may retire if the Chavez Jr showdown in Las Vegas could not be arranged.

"There is a strong possibility I will hang my gloves up," he said.

Media playback is not supported on this device Froch pride at Nottingham honour

Froch, who beat George Groves in May in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley, will lose his IBF crown if he does not face mandatory challenger DeGale.

Responding to claims from DeGale's promoter Ambrose Mendy that he was running scared, Froch told BBC Radio 5 live's Friday Sports Panel: "DeGale doesn't make any financial or business sense for me, my promoter or the TV broadcasters.

"His promoter is almost begging me to take the fight but he's not a big enough name.

"He has not beaten anyone to justify being in the ring with me. He lost to George Groves. I flattened Groves and it would be even easier to flatten DeGale."

Froch has never fought in Las Vegas, but a bout with former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr, who has only lost once in a 51-fight career, would complete a boxing ambition.

"I'm happy to vacate the IBF belt," added Froch. "This is about me pursuing a dream of boxing in Las Vegas. I don't want to retire without having fought in the fight capital of the world.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the man Froch wants to fight next, is the son of retired six-time world boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez

"The promoter of Chavez Jr has been in touch with my promoter and once that happens you are on the road to getting the fight made."

Froch added that if the Vegas fight did not come off and he had to retire, he would bow out a happy man.

"I've achieved above and beyond what I ever thought I would when I turned professional so I would retire with a smile on my face," he said.

Froch has won 33 of his 35 fights since turning professional in 2002, losing only to American Andre Ward and Mikkel Kessler, although he beat the Dane in a rematch.