Kell Brook stabbing: Sheffield boxer vows to come back stronger

Brook is undefeated in 33 professional fights

IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook believes he will come back stronger following his stabbing in Tenerife last month.

The 28-year-old Sheffield boxer beat Shawn Porter in August to take the title but was stabbed in the leg while on holiday in Tenerife in September.

"I know that I will be back fighting," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I'm strong willed and will always come through things. This will make me a stronger fighter and a better person."

He added: "My journey is not over. I am in the hottest division in boxing and I want to get in there with the very best.

Brook has admitted he feared for his life following the machete attack in Tenerife

"I am looking to be ready to fight again in February of next year."

Brook is still targeting a fight with fellow Briton Amir Khan and ultimately a chance to take on undefeated American champion Floyd Mayweather.

A bout between Brook and Khan has been mooted by both fighters and Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn.

"People want to see Mayweather tested and I am unbeaten. I think that fight needs to happen," Brook said.

"People are talking about him and Khan but Khan has not even fought at welterweight.

"I think me and Khan should fight for the right to take on Mayweather. That is the obvious thing to me.

"Let's see who the real king of England is, even though we all know it is me. I am a world champion, he's not.

"I want to put this to bed. I know what will happen in the fight."