Veteran ring announcer Michael Buffer will be master of ceremonies when WBA and IBF super-middleweight champion Carl Froch faces George Groves in a rematch at Wembley Stadium on 31 May.

Listen as Buffer, the man who coined the phrase "Let's get ready to rumble", announces Froch's entrance at the O2 Arena in London at the start of the Nottingham fighter's victory over Dane Mikkel Kessler in May last year.