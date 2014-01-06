Boxing schedule and results 2013

From the section

Upcoming fights in 2014 are listed here.

RESULTS:

JANUARY

18: Walsall, England, Frankie Gavin bt Jason Welborn by ninth-round stoppage (British welterweight), Martin Gethin bt Ben Murphy by ninth-round stoppage (vacant British and Commonwealth)

19: New York, USA, Mikey Garcia bt Orlando Salido by eighth-round technical decision (WBO featherweight), Gennady Golovkin bt Gabriel Rosado by seventh-round stoppage (WBA middleweight), Roman Martinez drew with Juan Carlos Burgos (WBO super-featherweight)

30: Sydney, Australia, Daniel Geale bt Anthony Mundine by unanimous decision (IBF middleweight)

FEBRUARY

9: Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton bt Kiko Martinez by ninth round stoppage (European super-bantamweight), Lee Selby bt Martin Lindsay by unanimous decision (British featherweight)

16: Atlantic City, USA, Adrien Broner bt Gavin Rees by fifth-round stoppage (WBC lightweight)

23: Detroit, USA, Ishe Smith bt Cornelius Bundrage by split decision (IBF light middleweight)

Liverpool, England, Tony Thompson bt David Price by second round KO

27: Kawasaki, Japan, Juan Reveco bt Masayuki Kuroda by unanimous decision (WBA flyweight)

MARCH

2: Las Vegas, USA, Richard Abril bt Sharif Bogere by unanimous decision (WBA lightweight)

Cebu City, Philippines, Donnie Nietes bt Moises Fuentes by majority draw (WBO light-flyweight)

Windhoek, Namibia, Paulus Ambunda bt Pungluang Sor Singyu by unanimous decision (WBO bantamweight)

9: New York City, USA, Bernard Hopkins bt Tavoris Cloud by unanimous decision (IBF light-heavyweight)

Costa Mesa, USA, Argenis Mendez bt Juan Carlos Salgado by fourth-round KO (IBF super-featherweight)

16: Carson, USA, Timothy Bradley bt Ruslan Provodnikov by unanimous decision (WBO welterweight)

Panama City, Panama, John Riel Casimero bt Luis Rios by unanimous decision (IBF light-flyweight)

21: London, England, Billy Joe Saunders bt Matthew Hall by unanimous decision (British and Commonwealth middleweight)

23: Magdeburg, Germany, Robert Stieglitz bt Arthur Abraham by third-round stoppage (WBO super-middleweight)

30: Liverpool, England, Tony Bellew drew with Isaac Chilemba, Derry Mathews drew with Anthony Crolla (Commonwealth lightweight)

Monte Carlo, Monaco, Gennady Golovkin bt Nobuhiro Ishida by third-round KO (WBA middleweight)

Guasave, Mexico, Mario Rodriguez bt Katsunari Takayama by unanimous decision (IBF strawweight)

APRIL

6: Macau, China, Juan Estrada bt Brian Viloria by split decision (WBA & WBO flyweight), Roman Martinez bt Diego Magdaleno by split decision (WBO super-featherweight)

8: Tokyo, Japan, Akira Yaegashi bt Toshiyuki Igarashi by unanimous decision (WBC flyweight), Takashi Miura bt Gamaliel Diaz by ninth-round stoppage (WBC super-featherweight), Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Malcolm Tunacao by 12th-round stoppage (WBC bantamweight)

13: New York City, USA, Guilermo Rigondeaux bt Nonito Donaire by unanimous decision (WBA & WBO super-bantamweight)

20: London, England, Nathan Cleverly bt Robin Krasniqi by unanimous decision (WBO light-heavyweight)

London, England, Dereck Chisora bt Hector Alfredo Avila by ninth-round stoppage

San Antonio, Texas, Saul Alvarez bt Austin Trout by unanimous decision (WBC & WBA light-middleweight)

Mexico City, Mexico, Victor Terrazas bt Cristian Mijares by split decision (WBC super-bantamweight)

New York City, USA, Tyson Fury bt Steve Cunningham by seventh-round stoppage

27: Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sergio Martinez bt Martin Murray by unanimous decision (WBC middleweight)

Sheffield, England, Anthony Ogogo bt Kieron Gray by second-round TKO, Amir Khan bt Julio Diaz by unanimous decision

New York City, USA, Danny Garcia bt Zab Judah by unanimous decision (WBA & WBC super lightweight), Peter Quillin bt Fernando Guerrero by seventh-round stoppage (WBO middleweight)

MAY

4: Las Vegas, USA, Floyd Mayweather Jr bt Robert Guerrero by unanimous decision (WBC welterweight), Abner Mares bt Daniel Ponce De Leon by ninth-round stoppage (WBC featherweight)

Mannheim, Germany, Wladimir Klitschko bt Francesco Pianeta by sixth-round stoppage (WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight)

11: Glasgow, Scotland, Ricky Burns bt Jose Gonzalez by ninth-round retirement (WBO lightweight), Jamie McDonnell bt Julio Ceja by majority decision (IBF bantamweight)

17: Moscow, Russia, Alexander Povetkin bt Andrzej Wawrzyk by third-round stoppage (WBA regular heavyweight title), Guillermo Jones bt Denis Lebedev by eleventh-round stoppage (WBA cruiserweight)

Quebec, Canada, James DeGale bt Sebastien Demers by second-round stoppage

18: Atlantic City, USA, Devon Alexander bt Lee Purdy by seventh-round stoppage (IBF welterweight), Lucas Matthysse bt Lamont Peterson by third-round stoppage, Anthony Ogogo bt Edgar Perez by unanimous decision, Haroon Khan bt Vicente Medellin by first-round KO

25: London, England, Carl Froch bt Mikkel Kessler by unanimous decision (WBA/IBF super-middleweight), George Groves bt Noe Gonzalez Alcoba by fifth-round stoppage, Tony Bellew bt Isaac Chilemba by unanimous decision

Omar Narvaez bt Daniel Rosas by split-decision (WBO super-featherweight)

JUNE

8: Montreal, Canada, Adonis Stevenson bt Chad Dawson by first-round stoppage (WBC light-heavyweight)

Las Vegas, USA, Juan Carlos Sanchez bt Roberto Sosa by unanimous decision (IBF super-featherweight)

Berlin, Germany, Marco Huck bt Ola Afolabi by majority decision (WBO cruiserweight)

15: Dallas, USA, Mikey Garcia bt Juan Manuel Lopez by fourth-round KO (WBO featherweight)

22: New York City, USA, Adrien Broner bt Paul Malignaggi by split decision (WBA welterweight), Sakio Bika bt Marco Antonio Periban by majority decision (WBC super-middleweight)

Moscow, Russia, Krzysztof Wlodarczyk bt Rakhim Chakhkiev by eighth-round stoppage (WBC cruiserweight)

28: Liverpool, Frankie Gavin bt Denton Vassell by seventh-round stoppage (British and Commonwealth welterweight)

29: Mashantucket, USA, Gennady Golovkin bt Matthew Macklin by third-round KO (WBA middleweight)

JULY

6: Liverpool, England, Tony Thompson bt David Price by fifth-round stoppage

13: Dresden, Germany, Robert Stieglitz bt Yuzo Kiyota by unanimous decision (WBO super middleweight)

Monte Carlo, Monaco, Khabib Allakhverdiev bt Souleymane M'Baye by 11th round stoppage (WBA regular junior welterweight)

Manila, Philippines, Merlito Sabillo bt Jorle Estrada by ninth round KO (WBO minimumweight)

Hull, England, Luke Campbell by Andy Harris by first round KO; Kell Brook bt Carson Jones by eighth round stoppage; Anthony Ogogo bt Gary Boulden by fifth round stoppage

20: London, England, Dereck Chisora bt Malik Scott by sixth round KO (WBO International Heavyweight title)

London, Billy Joe Saunders bt Gary O'Sullivan by unanimous decision (International Middleweight Championship)

23: Tokyo, Japan, Koki Kameda bt John Mark Apolinario by unanimous decision (WBA bantamweight)

27: Macau, China, Evgeny Gradovich bt Mauricio Munoz by unanimous decision (IBF featherweight title), Juan Francisco Estrada bt Milan Melindo by unanimous decision (WBO/WBA flyweight title), Jesus Soto Karass bt Andre Berto by 12th round stoppage (Welterweight)

AUGUST

1: Cebu City, Philippines, Tomoki Kameda bt Paulus Ambunda by unanimous decision (WBO bantamweight)

10: Panama City, Panama, Anselmo Moreno bt William Urina by unanimous decision (WBA super-bantamweight), Nehomar Cermeno bt Oscar Escandon by split decision (WBA interim super-featherweight)

12: Tokyo, Japan, Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Jose Nieves by first-round KO (WBC bantamweight), Akira Yaegashi bt Oscar Blanquet by unanimous decision (WBC flyweight)

17: Cardiff, Wales, Sergey Kovalev bt Nathan Cleverly by fourth-round TKO (WBO light-heavyweight)

Atlantic City, USA, Darren Barker bt Daniel Geale by split decision (IBF middleweight), Kiko Martinez bt Jonathan Romero by sixth-round TKO (IBF super-bantamweight)

Cancun, Mexico, Takashi Miura bt Sergio Thompson by unanimous decision (WBC super-featherweight)

23: Verona, USA, Argenis Mendez majority-draw with Arash Usmanee (IBF super-featherweight)

24: Carson, USA, Jhonny Gonzalez bt Abner Mares by first-round KO (WBC featherweight), Leo Santa Cruz bt Victor Terrazas by third-round stoppage (WBC super-bantamweight)

Chubut, Argentina, Omar Narvarez bt Hiroyuki Hisataka by 10th-round stoppage, (WBO super-flyweight)

SEPTEMBER

3: Takamatsu, Japan, Daiki Kameda bt Rodrigo Guerrero by unanimous decision (vacant IBF super-flyweight)

Bangkok, Thailand, Denkaosen Kaovichit bt Nobuo Nashiro by split-decision (WBA interim light bantamweight)

7: Glasgow, Scotland, Ricky Burns bt Raymundo Beltran by a split-draw decision (WBO lightweight)

11: Osaka, Japan, Kazuto Ioka bt Kwanthai Sithmorseng by seventh round stoppage (WBA 'regular' light-flyweight), Ryo Miyazaki v Jesus Silvestre (WBA minimumweight)

14: Las Vegas, USA, Floyd Mayweather Jr bt Saul Alvarez by majority decision (WBA/WBC light-middleweight), Danny Garcia bt Lucas Matthysse by unanimous decision (WBA/WBC light-welterweight), Carlos Molina bt Ishe Smith by split-decision (IBF light-middleweight)

Rotherham, England, Kid Galahad bt James Dickens by 10th round stoppage (vacant British super-bantamweight)

21: London, England, Dereck Chisora bt Edmund Gerber by fifth-round stoppage (European heavyweight), Billy Joe Saunders bt John Ryder by unanimous decision (British middleweight), Liam Walsh bt Joe Murray on points (Commonwealth super-featherweight), Frankie Gavin bt David Barnes by unanimous decision (British & Commonwealth welterweight).

Liverpool, England, Derry Mathews bt Curtis Woodhouse by fourth-round stoppage (Commonwealth lightweight), Liam Smith bt Erick Ochieng by unanimous decision(vacant British light-middleweight), Rocky Fielding bt Mohammed Akrong by first-round stoppage (vacant Commonwealth super-middleweight)

28: Montreal, Canada, Adonis Stevenson bt Tavoris Cloud by seventh-round stoppage(WBC light-heavyweight)

Lima, Peru, Alberto Rossel bt Jose Zuniga by unanimous decision (WBA interim light flyweight)

OCTOBER

5: London, England, Anthony Joshua bt Emanuele Leo by first-round stoppage

Scott Quigg retained WBA super-bantamweight title with majority draw against Yoandris Salinas

Lee Selby bt Ryan Walsh by unanimous decision (British and Commonwealth featherweight)

Kevin Mitchell bt Marco Lopez by sixth-round stoppage

Luke Campbell bt Neil Hepper by first-round stoppage

Moscow, Russia, Wladimir Klitschko bt Alexander Povetkin by unanimous (IBF/WBO/WBA heavyweight)

12: Las Vegas, USA, Timothy Bradley bt Juan Manuel Marquez (WBO welterweight), Orlando Salido bt Orlando Cruz (vacant WBO featherweight)

Mendoza, Argentina, Juan Carlos Reveco bt Ricardo Nunez (WBA flyweight)

19: Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton bt Jeremy Parodi by sixth-round KO (European super-bantamweight)

Broomfield, USA, Ruslan Provodnikov bt Mike Alvarado by 11th round stoppage (WBO light-welterweight)

Leipzig, Germany, Robert Stieglitz bt Isaac Ekpo by unanimous decision (WBO super-middleweight)

26: Sheffield, England, Kell Brook bt Vyacheslav Senchenko by fourth-round stoppage

Brian Rose bt Javier Maciel by split decision (WBO light-middleweight title eliminator)

Atlantic City, USA, Bernard Hopkins bt Karo Murat by unanimous decision (IBF light-heavyweight), Peter Quillin bt Gabriel Rosado by 10th-round stoppage (WBO middleweight)

NOVEMBER

2: New York, USA, Gennady Golovkin bt Curtis Stevens by eighth-round retirement (WBA middleweight)

8: Bristol, England, Lee Haskins bt Jason Booth by unanimous decision (British bantamweight)

9: Corpus Christi, USA, Mikey Garcia bt Roman Martinez by eighth-round KO (WBO super-featherweight), Demetrius Andrade bt Vanes Martirosyan by split decision (vacant WBO light-middleweight), Nicholas Walters bt Alberto Garza by fourth-round stoppage (WBA featherweight)

10: Tokyo, Japan, Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Alberto Guevara (WBC bantamweight) by ninth-round KO, Nonito Donaire bt Vic Darchinyan by ninth-round TKO (featherweight)

14: London, England, Anthony Joshua bt Hrvoje Kisicek by second-round stoppage

16: Ontario, USA, Andre Ward bt Edwin Rodriguez by unanimous decision (WBA super-middleweight)

Greenhithe, England, James DeGale bt Dyah Davis by unanimous decision

23: Manchester, England, Carl Froch bt George Groves by ninth-round stoppage (WBA/IBF super-middleweight), Scott Quigg bt Diego Silva by second-round KO (WBA super-bantamweight)

Macau, Philippines, Manny Pacquiao bt Brandon Rios by unanimous decision

30: Quebec City, Canada, Adonis Stevenson bt Tony Bellew by sixth-round stoppage (WBC light-heavyweight), Sergey Kovalev bt Ismayl Sillakh by second-round KO (WBO light heavyweight)

Quezon City, Philippines, Merlito Sabillo drew with Carlos Buitrago (WBO strawweight), Donnie Nietes bt Sammy Gutierrez by third-round KO (WBO light-flyweight)

London, England, Dereck Chisora bt Ondrej Pala by third-round stoppage (European heavyweight)

DECEMBER

3: Osaka, Japan, Daiki Kameda bt Liborio Solis by split decision (IBF/WBA super-flyweight), Tomoki Kameda bt Immanuel Naidjala by unanimous decision (IBF bantamweight), Katsunari Takayama bt Virgilio Silvano by unanimous decision (IBF strawweight)

6: Chicago, USA, Krzysztof Wlodarczyk bt Giacobbe Fragomeni by sixth-round retirement (WBC cruiserweight)

Perth, Australia, Simpiwe Vetyeka bt Chris John by seventh-round retirement (WBA featherweight)

7: Stuttgart, Germany, Felix Sturm bt Darren Barker by second-round stoppage (IBF middleweight)

New York, USA, Sakio Bika drew with Anthony Dirrell (WBC super-middleweight), Shawn Porter bt Devon Alexander by unanimous decision (IBF welterweight), Paulie Malignaggi bt Zab Judah by unanimous decision

Atlantic City, Guillermo Rigondeaux bt Joseph Agbeko by unanimous decision (WBA/WBO super-bantamweight)

Liverpool, England, Liam Smith bt Mark Thompson by fourth-round stoppage (British light-middleweight), Enzo Maccarinelli bt Courtney Fry by seventh-round stoppage (Commonwealth cruiserweight)

14: Las Vegas, Marcos Maidana bt Adrien Broner by unanimous decision (WBA welterweight), Leo Santa Cruz bt Cesar Seda by unanimous decision (WBC super-bantamweight), Beibut Shumenov bt Tamas Kovacs by third-round stoppage (WBA light-heavyweight)

London, England, Leonard Bundu bt Lee Purdy by 12th round stoppage (European welterweight), Anthony Ogogo bt Dan Blackwell on points

21: Alicante, Spain, Kiko Martinez bt Jeffrey Mathebula by ninth-round stoppage (IBF super-bantamweight)

Leeds, England, Stuart Hall bt Vusi Malinga by unanimous decision (vacant IBF bantamweight), Frankie Gavin bt Joseph Lamptey with a decision win (Commonwealth welterweight)

31: Tokyo, Japan, Takashi Uchiyama v Daiki Kaneko (WBA super-featherweight), Takashi Miura v Dante Jardon (WBC super-featherweight)

Osaka, Japan, Kazuto Ioka v Felix Alvarado (WBA light-flyweight)