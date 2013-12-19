Boxing schedule and results 2014

  • From the section Boxing
Dereck Chisora

JANUARY

3: Minneapolis, United States, Argenis Mendez v Rances Barthelemy (IBF super-featherweight)

22: Bangkok, Thailand, Moruti Mthalane v Amnat Ruenroeng (IBF flyweight)

25: New York, United States, Mikey Garcia v Juan Carlos Burgos (WBO super-featherweight)

Washington DC, United States, Lamont Peterson v Dierry Jean (IBF light-welterweight)

Stuttgart, Germany, Marco Huck v Firat Arslan (WBO cruiserweight)

FEBRUARY

1: Monte Carlo, Gennady Golovkin v Osumanu Adama (WBA super-middleweight), Martin Murray v Jarrod Fletcher (WBA middleweight), Ilunga Makabu v Pawel Kolodziej (WBA cruiserweight)

Cardiff, Wales, Lee Selby v Rendall Munroe (British featherweight), Gavin Rees v Gary Buckland, Anthony Joshua v Dorian Darch

15: Los Angeles, United States, Jhonny Gonzalez v Abner Mares (WBC featherweight)

London, England, Dereck Chisora v Andriy Rudenko (European heavyweight), Billy Joe Saunders v TBA (British and Commonwealth middleweight), Nathan Cleverly v Daniel Ammann (Commonwealth cruiserweight)

22: Macau, China, Simpiwe Vetyeka v Akifumi Shimoda (WBA featherweight), Miguel Vazquez v Denis Shafikov (IBF lightweight)

Hull, England, Luke Campbell v TBA

MARCH

1: Magdeburg, Germany, Robert Stieglitz v Arthur Abraham (WBO super-middleweight)

TBA, Orlando Salido v Vasyl Lomachenko (WBO featherweight)

APRIL

12: Las Vegas, United States, Manny Pacquiao v TBA

MAY

3: Las Vegas, United States, Floyd Mayweather v TBA (WBC welterweight)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you