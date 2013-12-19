Boxing schedule and results 2014
JANUARY
3: Minneapolis, United States, Argenis Mendez v Rances Barthelemy (IBF super-featherweight)
22: Bangkok, Thailand, Moruti Mthalane v Amnat Ruenroeng (IBF flyweight)
25: New York, United States, Mikey Garcia v Juan Carlos Burgos (WBO super-featherweight)
Washington DC, United States, Lamont Peterson v Dierry Jean (IBF light-welterweight)
Stuttgart, Germany, Marco Huck v Firat Arslan (WBO cruiserweight)
FEBRUARY
1: Monte Carlo, Gennady Golovkin v Osumanu Adama (WBA super-middleweight), Martin Murray v Jarrod Fletcher (WBA middleweight), Ilunga Makabu v Pawel Kolodziej (WBA cruiserweight)
Cardiff, Wales, Lee Selby v Rendall Munroe (British featherweight), Gavin Rees v Gary Buckland, Anthony Joshua v Dorian Darch
15: Los Angeles, United States, Jhonny Gonzalez v Abner Mares (WBC featherweight)
London, England, Dereck Chisora v Andriy Rudenko (European heavyweight), Billy Joe Saunders v TBA (British and Commonwealth middleweight), Nathan Cleverly v Daniel Ammann (Commonwealth cruiserweight)
22: Macau, China, Simpiwe Vetyeka v Akifumi Shimoda (WBA featherweight), Miguel Vazquez v Denis Shafikov (IBF lightweight)
Hull, England, Luke Campbell v TBA
MARCH
1: Magdeburg, Germany, Robert Stieglitz v Arthur Abraham (WBO super-middleweight)
TBA, Orlando Salido v Vasyl Lomachenko (WBO featherweight)
APRIL
12: Las Vegas, United States, Manny Pacquiao v TBA
MAY
3: Las Vegas, United States, Floyd Mayweather v TBA (WBC welterweight)