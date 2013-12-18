Ex-Sheffield United player Curtis Woodhouse to retire from boxing

Footballer turned boxer Curtis Woodhouse is to retire after his British light-welterweight title bout against Darren Hamilton on 22 February.

The 33-year-old former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder quit full-time football in 2006 to become a fighter.

Woodhouse currently boasts a record of 21 wins from 27 fights.

He said: "I've loved every second and aim to go out on top, with the British belt around my waist."