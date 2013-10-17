Tony Bellew to challenge Adonis Stevenson in November

  • From the section Boxing
Tony Bellew and Isaac Chilemba

Liverpool's Tony Bellew has signed a deal to fight Canadian WBC light-heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson in Quebec City on 30 November.

Bellew, 30, is a former British and Commonwealth champion and was beaten by then WBO champion Nathan Cleverly of Wales in 2011.

But he beat Isaac Chilemba in a rematch in May, having drawn the first fight, to secure a second world title shot.

Stevenson, 36, has been beaten once in 23 fights and will be a big favourite.

The Haiti-born Canadian won the title with a first-round knockout of Chad Dawson in June and defended it with a seventh-round retirement of Tavoris Cloud in September.

Stevenson's only defeat was as a super-middleweight in 2010 and he has 19 knockouts in 22 victories.

