Froch challenges Ward to rematch
- From the section Boxing
Carl Froch challenges Andre Ward to "come over to Britain and fight me on my soil".
The IBF super-middleweight champion says the "redemption" from avenging his first professional defeat against Mikkel Kessler is "very satisfying" and he wants to do the same against Ward, who outpointed the Nottingham fighter in Atlantic City in 2011.
Froch, 35, retained his crown with a thrilling points win against Kessler at London's O2 Arena.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired