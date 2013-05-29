Froch challenges Ward to rematch

Carl Froch challenges Andre Ward to "come over to Britain and fight me on my soil".

The IBF super-middleweight champion says the "redemption" from avenging his first professional defeat against Mikkel Kessler is "very satisfying" and he wants to do the same against Ward, who outpointed the Nottingham fighter in Atlantic City in 2011.

Froch, 35, retained his crown with a thrilling points win against Kessler at London's O2 Arena.

