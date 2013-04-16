British lightweight champion Martin Gethin secures IBF eliminator

Gethin is a two-time English champion

British lightweight champion Martin Gethin is one step away from an IBF world title bid after securing a final eliminator against Panama's Ameth Diaz.

The Walsall man will meet Diaz in the fight at Walsall Town Hall on 31 May.

"He's coming into my backyard and I'll show him what I'm all about. The Quiet Man is going to silence the world," the 29-year-old said.

The victor will face current champion Miguel Vazquez from Mexico for the IBF world title.

Vazquez, 26, had been due to fight Scotland's WBO champion Ricky Burns in a unification bout before the fight fell through recently.

Gethin, who won the British title in his hometown with victory over Hove's Ben Murphy in January, said: "I'm one step away from a shot at the IBF crown. It's a dream come true.

"I'd like to thank Frank Warren for all his hard work in getting me this fight in my hometown and my manager and trainer, Errol Johnson, for all his support. I won't let anybody down."

Diaz, whose record is 33-11 (22 KO wins), was meant to take on Marvin Quintero before the Mexican pulled out through injury, handing Gethin (24-3, 11 KO wins) the opportunity.