Tony Bellew agrees quick rematch with Isaac Chilemba

Tony Bellew v Isaac Chilemba - WBC Silver Light Heavyweight

Liverpool light-heavyweight Tony Bellew says he plans to "put things right" after agreeing a rematch with Malawi's Isaac Chilemba on 25 May.

They will meet on the undercard of Carl Froch v Mikkel Kessler at the O2 Arena.

Bellew, 30, and Chilemba fought out a draw in a final eliminator for the WBC light-heavyweight title in Liverpool on 30 March with a shot at American Chad Dawson the potential prize.

"It's great to have the opportunity to put things right," said Bellew.

"I have to get my head down and work doubly hard in the weeks ahead of the fight to make sure the job gets done properly this time around."

Tony Bellew's record Fights 21

Wins 19

Knockouts 12

Losses 1

Draws 1

Bellew failed to live up to the pre-fight hype during a laboured performance against Chilemba in March.

"I've had a bit of stick but I can take it and I've learned from what happened," he added.

"It'll be a different fight this time around. The first fight should've been a great one but it just didn't work out that way.

"I won't be making predictions this time, just concentrating on working hard and beating Isaac to land that world title shot."

Bellew has rebuilt his career since defeat by British rival Nathan Cleverly for the Welshman's WBO title in 2011, his only loss in 21 fights.

Chilemba, 25, is confident of his own chances.

"For most, opportunity knocks once. I've been fortunate and with my blessing of a second chance I will not leave my future in anyone else's hands," said Chilemba.

"I believe I won the first fight but that's now irrelevant - but I will be winning the second fight."